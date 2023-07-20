Catmon’s Casiey Dongallo commits to UE women’s volleyball team

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuana volleyball prospect Casiey Dongallo, along with several of her teammates from the California Academy (CAL), officially announced their commitment to the University of the East (UE) Lady Red Warriors in the UAAP.

The 5-foot-7 spiker of the Catmon town, northern Cebu, through CAL Sports, announced this news in a social media post.

The 17-year-old Dongallo, one of the players developed by teacher/volleyball coach Vilma Veloso in Catmon, will be joined by teammates Jelaica Gajero, Grace Fernandez, and Kizzie Madriaga.

Dongallo is one of the most sought-after high school volleyball players in the country today.

She recently bagged the “Most Valuable Player” plum in CAL’s title-winning campaign in the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League last June.

She scored 17 points, while Gajero had 18 points to lead California Academy in beating Naga College Foundation in four sets to rule the tournament.

That huge outing from Dongallo further caught the attention of many scouts from Manila’s top universities.

Next Alyzza Valdez?

Dongallo has been making waves in the high school volleyball scene under California Academy’s vaunted squad.

In late 2021, Dongallo displayed her full potential when she played toe-to-toe against some of the country’s best pro female players during the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League in Batangas.

She ended as one of the tournament’s best oustide spikers and tallied a league-best 95 points.

After that tournament, many volleyball fans call her the next “Alyzza Valdez” because of her uncanny similarity of the latter’s skills on the court.

Dongallo is one of the many products of Veloso’s volleyball program in Catmon Integrated School.

She finished kindergarten and elementary in Catmon before she was recruited by California Academy in high school.

Dongallo played major roles in Veloso’s team to win national and regional meets, including the Palarong Pambansa, Governor’s Cup, and Milo Little Olympics.

UE is hoping that its recruits can help the team recover from winning a total of two matches in the past two UAAP seasons.

