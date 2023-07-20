Gigi Hadid arrested, fined for marijuana possession in Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid was reportedly arrested and fined $1,000 (over P54,000) after customs officers at an airport in Cayman Islands found marijuana in the American supermodel’s luggage.

Hadid and her friend, who have since been released, arrived at the Owen Roberts International Airport last July 10 via a private aircraft, as reported by news outlet Cayman Marl Road.

“During the search of their luggage, ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja were found in the luggage of both passengers. The quantities were relatively small and were seemingly for personal consumption,” the publication reported.

“Both female passengers were arrested on suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja. They were both taken to the Prisoner Detention Center for processing and subsequently released on bail pending a ruling on the case by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” it further said.

Hadid and her friend reportedly pleaded guilty and were fined two days after the arrest. No conviction was recorded.

A representative of Hadid then addressed the matter through an exclusive statement obtained by E! News on Tuesday, July 18.

“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island,” her representative was quoted as saying.

Hadid, meanwhile, appeared to have indeed “enjoyed” the rest of her stay in Cayman Islands as seen in her recently released beach photos on her Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

“All’s well that ends well,” she captioned one of her posts.

RELATED STORIES

Gigi Hadid pregnant, expecting first child with Zayn Malik—reports

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘pursuing’ Gigi Hadid weeks after split with Camila Morrone — report

2016 It Girls

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP