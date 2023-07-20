MCPO prepares for anti-Marcos protests on Monday

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) will deploy its personnel on major thoroughfares during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 24, in anticipation of protest actions that may interrupt the city’s peace and order.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, MCPO’s deputy director for operations, said they will place the city’s platoon on standby in case of need.

Oriol said they would also ensure continued police visibility in commercial establishments in the city.

However, he made the assurance that maximum tolerance will be observed by their personnel in case of protests.

“We have to respect their [the protesters] human rights,” said Oriol.

As they ensure peace and order in the city on Monday, MCPO is also organizing a ‘serbisyo caravan’ for urban poor families who occupy the compound of the old Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) in Barangay Guizo from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oriol said they will be giving out free meals to the children and offer free dental services and legal consultation, among others.

Food packs will also be distributed to at least 200 pre-selected families.

The caravan will be in partnership with the City Agriculture Office, Public Employment Service Office, Mandaue City College Technological Entreprenurial Skills Training Center (MCCTEST) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

“Naa na tay regular serbisyo caravan, during and after the pandemic. This is part of our PCR (Police Community Relations) month for the month of July. Na-taon lang on Monday also is the SONA of our president,” he said.

/dcb

