Dover Business Services (DBS) Cebu is actively hiring experienced finance professionals from July 20 – 21, 2023 at Holiday Inn, Cebu Business Park.

Dover Corporation is a conglomerate of different operating companies, and its main objective is to acquire companies and improve them, and make sure that it’s gaining profit. Raul Raymond Kapuno, Jr. DBS Business Process Transformation Senior Manager

They are hiring positions in accounting, financial and internal controls, project management, process improvement, accounts receivables, accounts payables, customer service, planning, and analytics.

About DBS

DBS is an independent business-to-business service provider under Dover Corporation, a diversified global manufacturer delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services.

“Dover Corporation is a conglomerate of different operating companies, and its main objective is to acquire companies and improve them, and make sure that it’s gaining profit,” said DBS Business Process Transformation Senior Manager, Raul Raymond Kapuno, Jr.

“Our mother company is in the U.S., but we cater to a global market. We are very much reliant on the people in the organization to ensure that there is quality,” added DBS Cebu Site Director Aimee Tejano.

How to Apply

With a lot of transition projects lined up for 2023 onwards, Dover is looking for experienced finance professionals who can perform the roles effectively.

Qualified candidates may register online or apply onsite from 10 AM to 7 PM on the 7th floor of Holiday Inn at Meeting Room 2 & 3. Applicants must bring a printed resume.

DBS Cebu office is located on the ninth floor of One Montage Building, Archbishop Reyes Ave., Cebu City. Please contact (032) 517 0100 or email to dbshrph@dovercorp.com for more information.

ADVERTORIAL

Dover Business Services shares recipe of success: Growth mindset and talented employees