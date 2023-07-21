PADS to vie in Bohol Dragon Boat Festival 2023 ahead of Thailand World Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The renowned Philippine Accessible Disability Services, Inc. (PADS) Dragon Boat Team will vie in the Bohol Dragon Boat Festival 2023 this weekend in Dauis town, Bohol.

The Cebu-based PADS will field in over 60 paddlers that will compete in the masters open small boat, women’s small boat, mixed standard boat, and men’s open small boat against 18 other teams coming from around the Philippines.

According to PADS founder and team manager JP Maunes, this was an important tune-up race for the entire team as they are scheduled to compete in the 16th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Pattaya, Thailand from August 7 to 13, 2023.

Maunes will likely field in PADS’ best paddlers including Arnold Balais who recently climbed Mount Apo to raise funds for children with cancer.

Aside form PADS, the Sugbu Mighty Dragons, another Cebu-based dragon boat team will vie in he weekend race in Bohol.

The rest of the competing teams are Haguros Dragon Boat, Dauis Wild Dragons, Hibatang Paddlers, Surviveoars Leytenos Paddling Team, Waray Bugsay Dragon Boat Crew, Dumaguete Yellowfins, Team Dalipuga Dragons, San Jose Banati Dragon Boat Team, One Piece Drakon Sangres, Ricspeed, Bomba Pilipinas, Hilera Dragon Boat Team, Maya Su Redblades, Atty. Jordan Pizarraas Paddlers, Dagun Pilipinas Dragon Boat Team, Boracay All-Star, and Bohol Paddlers Association.

PADS dragon boat team isn’t new in winning in the IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Pattaya, Thailand. In its 2019 edition, they raked four gold medals, two silvers, and four bronze medals in their campaign.

After that, in 2022, PADS etched a historic feat for the Philippines after winning four gold medals in the International Dragon Boat Federation’s (IDBF) 13th Club Crew World Championships in Sarasota, Florida, last year.

Despite their success, PADS still struggles financially. Thus, they are looking for generous people and groups that can help them financially as they represent the Philippines in the 16th IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

