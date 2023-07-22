Busay accident: Wayward SUV crashes into cashier’s booth of gasoline station; 2 injured

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two were injured after a wayward SUV hit a pump boy of a gasoline station before it crashed into a cashier’s booth of a gasoline station in Barangay Busay, Cebu City at past 4 a.m. today, July 22.

Jossel Cayawan Wild, 41, the driver of the SUV, said that she lost control of the vehicle when they reached the area near the Busay Barangay Hall.

“I don’t know. Wa na ko katurn because, maybe, flat na siya (referring to the tire), Wild told CDN Digital in an interview, where she was asked what happened.

(I don’t know. I could not turn because, maybe, that is already flat (referring to the tire).)

Drop a friend in Busay

Wild, who lives in Marco Polo Residences in Nivel Hills, Barangay Busay, Cebu City, told CDN Digital in an interview, that she and her friend ate at a mall in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, and she drove here to drop her friend at her home in the area when the accident happened.

“I tried to do my best to brake but could not … this happened,” she said.

The area where the accident happened is in the lower power of a sloped road and the SUV was going downhill when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Naghadyong ang makina

According to the security guard of the gasoline station, that he just heard the whine of the engine of the vehicle and then it crashed into the cashier’s booth.

“Nadungan nako nga mao rag naghadyong ang tingog sa iyang sakyanan,” said the guard, when asked about if there was something wrong with the engine of the vehicle.

Two hurt

The guard said that the pump boy was conscious and experienced pain in his body.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The passenger of the SUV, the female friend of the driver, also suffered injuries in her face, particularly, the nose after she hit her head on the dashboard of the vehicle.

She was also rushed to the hospital for treatment.

