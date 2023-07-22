Dominic Roque to fiancée Bea Alonzo: ‘You and me is the peace I was longing for’

Dominic Roque professed his love to his fiancée, actress Bea Alonzo, with whom he found “peace” and a love that “is imperfect” but “just the right amount” he needs.

The actor documented how he popped the question to Alonzo and showed it to the public alongside his open letter to the actress, through a video on Roque’s Instagram page on Friday, July 21.

Roque compiled moments from their numerous trips together, narrating how Alonzo made him happier and changed his perspective when she came into his life.

“I learned that all those who crossed our life served a purpose in their own ways, then I met you. Suddenly, all that has happened in the past made sense,” Roque says in the voice-over. “I learned to enjoy life on my own, only to find out that I can even be happier.”

“It’s like finding myself in someone else,” he continues. “In this crazy world that we live in, I found my peace. You and me is the peace I was longing for all along. A love that’s giving; a love that’s pure; a love that’s imperfect and that’s just the right amount of love I need.”

Roque stressed how he feels complete whenever the two of them are together, and vowed to be the actress’ solace amid the chaos.

Clips from the engagement flash in the video as Roque says, “At nung araw na pinili nating ilagay sa sentro ng ating relasyon ang Panginoon, doon ko naramdaman na ikaw na ang aking pang-habangbuhay.”

(And when we decided to put God in the center of our relationship, that was when I knew that you are the one I will be with forever.)

“I want to spend my whole life with you forever and I love you very much. Will you marry me?” Roque, on bended knee, asked an emotional Alonzo, who nodded her head in response and rushed to the actor to hug and kiss him.

Alonzo, who confirmed her relationship with Roque in August 2021, announced their engagement last Wednesday, July 19. /ra

