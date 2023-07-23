Pagasa: Egay further intensifies; Signal No. 1 in parts of 7 provinces

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 1 was raised in parts of seven provinces in Luzon and the Visayas Sunday afternoon as severe tropical storm Egay (international name: Doksuri) intensified further, the state weather bureau reported.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its 5:00 p.m. bulletin, said Egay was spotted some 560 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte with maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 135 kph while moving west at 10 kph.

Pagasa said that Egay is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon or “habagat” trigger rainfall in parts of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao in the next three days.

It added that Egay is expected to intensify further into a typhoon in the next 24 hours and a super typhoon by Tuesday.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is in effect over the following areas:

Catanduanes

Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Garchitorena, Caramoan, Presentacion),

Northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag),

Eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, Divilacan, Maconacon, Palanan, Ilagan City, San Mariano, Tumauini, San Pablo, Cabagan)

Eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca)

Northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Policarpo, Oras, Arteche, Jipapad)

Eastern portion of Northern Samar (Lapinig, Gamay, Mapanas, Palapag, Laoang, Catubig, Pambujan)

Rough seas alert!

Pagasa likewise warned that gale warnings are in effect in the northern coast of Camarines Sur, northern and eastern coasts of Catanduanes, eastern coast of Albay, eastern coast of Sorsogon, northern and eastern coasts of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, eastern coast of Surigao del Norte, including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands and Dinagat Islands.

