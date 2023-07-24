AEG, Boysen get second straight wins in Cebu Architects Basketball Club hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — AEG Building Prints and Boysen Paints logged their second straight wins in Sunday’s Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 5th Corporate Cup games held at the Benedicto College gym in Cebu City.

AEG, the reigning champions of the league, routed Kirby Building Systems, 83-68, while Boysen Paints eked out a hard-fought win against Diamond Built, 56-53.

AEG’s Dexsel Caadan unloaded 34 points with seven rebounds and three blocks to lead his team in clinching their second straight win.

Team captain Bong Gabison added 12 points, while Joseph Cabigas and Zach Elisha Go each scored 10 points.

Sokrates Nagel spoiled his double-double game of 26 points with 13 rebounds for Kirby Building Systems, so as Joseph Gerundio’s 10 markers.

Meanwhile, Michael Judilla Miggy Aparri scored 15 and 11 points, apiece to lead Boysen Paint in winning their game versus Diamond Built.

Cynizar Esconde had 16 points, while Mark Paradero added 14 in Diamond Built’s losing efforts.

On the other hand, Landlite obliterated Buildrite, 74-57, behind Michael Cenabre’s 14-point game.

His teammate Khey Loo added 12 points, while Chris Cenabre and John Buhawe each scored 10 points.

Lastly, Modern Windows narrowly beat Cebu Home Builders, 85-80. Lemuel Aspacio scored 25 points to lead Modern Windows.

Aspacio’s teammates Mark Bajenting and Carlos Baltar Jr. scored 18 and 10 points, respectively.

Darren Morandante unloaded 30 points in Cebu Home Builders’ loss. KimKim Rebosura had 17 points, Kimboy Marilao added 11 and Euman Neri with 10 points for the losing squad.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu Architects Basketball Club: AEG Building Prints ekes past Diamond Built

5th Corporate Cup kicks off July 9

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP