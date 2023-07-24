‘People’s Sona’ crowd estimate at 10,000 so far — Bayan

MANILA, Philippines — Protest against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation address (Sona) drew at least 10,000 people in Metro Manila, said Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) on Monday.

Bayan secretary-general Mong Palatino told INQUIRER.net that the total so far covers all protesters who participated in the march and those who joined early morning activities.

“10,000. For all the activities since early morning,” said Palatino.

Before converging along Commonwealth Ave. and marching towards Tandang Sora, several progressive groups conducted early morning programs, including a “zumba protest” held by a teachers’ group and a United Labor forum on legislated wage increase in Quezon Memorial Circle at around 7:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, some 2,000 more people were counted in regional protests — held in Iloilo City, Kalibo, Roxas City, Capiz, Cebu City, Davao City, Naga City, and Baguio City — bringing the total estimate nationwide to 12,000.

The groups in Quezon City marched along Commonwealth Avenue from technoHub to Tandang Sora around 10:30 a.m.

It featured leaders of various people’s organizations leading the march sharing a united call: “Dagdag na sahod, kabuhayan, at pagkain sa mesa! Itigil ang karahasan! Kapakanan ng masa, hindi Maharlika!”

(Extra wages, livelihood, and food on the table! Stop the violence! The welfare of the masses, not Maharlika!)

INQUIRER.net has also requested crowd estimates from police but has yet to receive a response.

