Cebu Daily Newscast: Fuel prices raised by up to P1.35 per liter effective July 25

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, July 25.

Another round of increases in the pump prices of petroleum products will greet motorists on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, after oil companies announced hikes of as much as P1.35 per liter.

In separate advisories, the oil firms said the price of gasoline would rise by P1.35 per liter and diesel by 45 centavos per liter. The price of kerosene will also climb by 35 centavos per liter.

Seaoil and Shell will implement the price adjustments by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

Seventeen areas are now under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 2 as Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) steadily intensifies, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 5:00 p.m. update.

Pagasa said the center of Egay, which was last spotted some 500 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora, has increased its maximum sustained winds from 150 kph near the center to 155 kph and gustiness from 185 kph to 190 kph while moving northwest at 10 kph.

The concrete roof of a school gymnasium collapsed in China’s Qiqihar city on Sunday killing 10 people, with one person still trapped, state media reported on Monday.

Initially 15 people were thought to be trapped underneath the rubble and authorities pulled 14 individuals out from the debris, according to CCTV.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. urged Congress to pass laws that are aimed at amending taxation in the country.

He made this request during his second State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday.

The Chief Executive explained these measures needed to be passed to make the country progressive.

