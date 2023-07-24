Signal No. 2 in 17 areas as Typhoon Egay intensifies — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Seventeen areas are now under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 2 as Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) steadily intensifies, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 5:00 p.m. update.

Pagasa said the center of Egay, which was last spotted some 500 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora, has increased its maximum sustained winds from 150 kph near the center to 155 kph and gustiness from 185 kph to 190 kph while moving northwest at 10 kph.

TCWS No. 2 is up over the following areas:

Luzon

Catanduanes

eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Malinao, Tiwi)

northern portion of Camarines Norte (Calaguas and Maculabo Islands)

eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, San Jose, Sagñay)

Isabela

northern and central parts of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Quirino

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Apayao

Kalinga

central and eastern parts of Mountain Province (Paracelis, Natonin, Barlig, Sadanga, Bontoc)

eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag)

eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista, Aguinaldo, Mayoyao, Lagawe, Banaue, Hingyon, Lamut)

central and eastern parts of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagangilang, San Juan, Dolores, Lagayan, Danglas, La Paz, Daguioman, Boliney, Bucloc, Licuan-Baay, Sallapadan, Tayum, Bucay, Bangued, Peñarrubia, Manabo, Tubo)

Ilocos Norte

Batanes

Visayas

The northeastern portion of Northern Samar (Laoang, Palapag)

A 62 to 88 kph wind speed is expected in the said areas in the next 24 hours.

TCWS No. 1 is up over the the following areas:

Luzon

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao Island, Burias Island

The rest of Albay

The rest of Camarines Sur

The rest of Camarines Norte

The rest of Abra

The rest of Mountain Province

The rest of Ifugao

The rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Quezon including Pollilo Islands

The rest of Aurora

Benguet

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

Bulacan

Pampanga

Metro Manila

Rizal

Cavite

Laguna

Marinduque

central and eastern portions of Romblon (Banton, Corcuera, Romblon, Magdiwang, Cajidiocan, San Fernando)

The northern and central portions of Batangas (Calaca, Cuenca, Taysan, Lian, Tuy, Balayan, Talisay, Padre Garcia, Agoncillo, Santo Tomas, San Jose, Lemery, Lipa City, Ibaan, City of Tanauan, Mataasnakahoy, Alitagtag, Balete, Nasugbu, San Juan, San Nicolas, Rosario, Laurel, Santa Teresita, Taal, Malvar)

Visayas

Eastern Samar

The rest of Northern Samar

Samar

Biliran

The northern and central portions of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Mahaplag, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Mayorga, Julita, Carigara, Babatngon, Dagami, Jaro, Abuyog, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Albuera, Villaba, La Paz, Palompon, Macarthur, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Javier, Dulag, Capoocan, Alangalang, City of Baybay, Burauen, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo)

The northern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin) including Bantayan Islands, Camotes Islands

Intermittent rainfall and 39-61 kph winds are expected within 36 hours.

