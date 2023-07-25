Empowering Consumers with Visayan Electric Co.’s MobileAP: Real Stories from Users

As Visayan Electric Co. continues to innovate and enhance its services, their MobileAp has become a vital tool for customers to manage their electricity accounts conveniently. We sat down with three app users to hear their experiences and how it has transformed their relationship with electricity consumption.

Aileenjune Marie Manguray, Customer Support Representative from Minglanilla, Cebu

“I find the Visayan Electric Co. MobileAp incredibly helpful in simplifying my electricity management. It allows me to monitor my energy consumption, providing real-time usage and billing information updates. The convenience of paying online through the app has made the entire process hassle-free, saving me time and effort from visiting the VECO office or other payment centers. I highly recommend downloading the app as it saves time and money, making your electricity management experience more efficient.”

Allen Denopol, BPA Engineer from Liloan, Cebu

“The Visayan Electric Co. MobileAp has been a game-changer for me. It simplifies my life by providing usage tracking, clear billing information, and timely payment notifications. I no longer need to keep piles of papers or wait for the mail containing my bill. The analytics tab visually represents my monthly consumption and spending, helping me be more conscious about my budget. I highly recommend the app to anyone looking to streamline their electricity management.”

Khryss Melchor Gabuya, Sales and Marketing Associate from Inayawan, Cebu City

“With the Visayan Electric Co. MobileAp, managing my electricity has become much easier and more convenient. I can effortlessly track my monthly expenses and receive timely bill notifications. The option to pay my bill online is the most beneficial feature, saving me the hassle of queuing to pay in cash. The app provides peace of mind knowing I can easily access my billing details, payment history, and consumption charts whenever needed. I wholeheartedly recommend the app to simplify your electric bill management.”

Visayan Electric Co.’s MobileAp is a powerful tool that empowers consumers to take charge of their electricity consumption. With real-time updates, seamless payment options, and detailed billing information, the app is a must-have for individuals and businesses. It offers a stress-free and efficient way to manage electricity accounts, ensuring customers stay on top of their bills and consumption.

Visayan Electric Co. has designed the MobileAp to cater to your needs and make electricity management a breeze, whether you’re a tech-savvy professional or someone new to digital solutions. Take advantage of this opportunity to take control of your electricity consumption – download the app today and experience its convenience.

Visayan Electric harnesses online tools to help consumers manage their monthly electric consumption