Kennedy Nakar, BL actor and internet personality, dies at 24

Kennedy Nakar, an internet personality and Boys’ Love (BL) actor known for the series “Lakan,” has died due to complications of leukemia. He was 24.

Nakar’s boyfriend Paul Cervantes confirmed the actor’s death on Facebook on Wednesday, July 26, where he shared a clip of the latter’s wake.

“Baby, kanina naka simangot ka kase alam naming gusto mo ng mas magandang garden na namin. Ayan na. Sana happy ka dyan na pinapanuod kame. Mahal na mahal ka namin sobra! Hinding hindi ka namin makakalimutan (Baby, you looked sad a while ago because we know that you want to have a beautiful garden someday. Here you go. I hope you’re happy watching us from above. We love you so much. We will never forget you),” he said.

While the exact date of Nakar’s death is unknown, Cervantes appeared to be in distress on his Facebook posts last July 25.

Nakar previously disclosed in a Facebook post last June that he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, which he described as a “very rare but an aggressive one.”

“June 10, 2023, the result of my bonemarrow has been released and yes, I’ve been diagnosed with an Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a very rare but an aggressive one. My Hematologist doctor said, chemotheraphy is the only way to treat this and must be done as soon as possible,” his post read.

The actor, who is also an internet personality and model, starred in the 2020 BL series “Lakan” with Cervantes, Ma. Ellen Pagtalunan, and Aliah Ige Vazquez. He also appeared in an episode of “Bawal na Game Show” in 2021. EDV

