LOOK: Vilma Santos’ resemblance to granddaughter Isabella Rose wows fans

Fans could not help but gush as they pointed out the resemblance of Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos to her granddaughter Isabella Rose, whom they dubbed as “Little Vi.”

Santos shared a stitched photo of her younger self alongside a snap of Isabella Rose, fondly called “Peanut” or “Rosie,” through the veteran actress’ Instagram page on Thursday, July 27.

“Me and my baby Peanut!” she said in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vilma Santos Recto (@rosavilmasantosrecto)

In a separate post, Santos also treated fans to another stitched photo of her and Peanut, but with a more recent snap of the veteran actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vilma Santos Recto (@rosavilmasantosrecto)

Netizens and actress Carmi Martin raved about how Peanut is the spitting image of her grandmother, while some jokingly apologized to Peanut’s parents, Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola, for saying so.

Mendiola and Manzano welcomed Peanut on Dec. 28 last year, but the couple only announced it to the public in January.

