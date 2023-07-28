Chinese businessman accused of beating woman in Mandaue motel

CEBU, Philippines—A woman filed a complaint against her ex-boyfriend, who is a Chinese businessman, for allegedly beating and threatening her inside a motel in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, Cebu on early Friday morning, July 28,2023.

The suspect, identified as Guofa Zhang, 49, a resident of Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City, was arrested by police after guests complained of noise disturbance at the time of the incident.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld for security reasons, told police that her ex-boyfriend has been threatening her since a month ago and allegedly raped her before because she did not want to get back together.

The Chinese suspect was found to be drunk during the arrest and is now detained at the Subangdaku Police Station pending for the filing of appropriate charges.

Stay tuned for more updates.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Former tugboat captain accused of rape nabbed in Mandaue motel

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP