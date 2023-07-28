Joey de Leon says ‘E.A.T.’ made another record: ‘The only show na katapat ang sarili naming show’

After the first hearing on TVJ’s petition for the issuance of a writ of preliminary injunction against production company TAPE Inc. and GMA Network, Joey de Leon seemed to have alluded once again to the revamped “Eat Bulaga.”

De Leon, who was reportedly the first witness presented by the plaintiffs at the court hearing on July 27, showed a photo of himself with Tito and Vic Sotto, collectively known as TVJ, through his Twitter page.

In the photo taken during an episode of their TV5 noontime show “E.A.T.,” the comedic trio are wearing red shirts with the number 44 printed on them. The number stands for the upcoming 44th anniversary of “Eat Bulaga” on July 29.

“We are breaking records! We are the only show na katapat ang sarili naming show!” De Leon said.

“And on Saturday, July 29, we will have a ‘double celebration!’” he teased, seemingly referring to the separate celebrations of “E.A.T.” and the revamped “Eat Bulaga.”

Aside from the copyright infringement and unfair competition complaints, TVJ also filed a petition for the issuance of a writ of preliminary injunction against TAPE and GMA. This was to stop the production company and the network from using the name, logo and other devices by the new “Eat Bulaga” while the copyright infringement and unfair competition case is pending.

Tito and De Leon attended the first hearing on the petition for a writ of preliminary injunction on Thursday, July 27. The veteran TV hosts were with former TAPE executive Jeny Ferre, who is also among the plaintiffs, and their legal counsel Atty. Enrique V. Dela Cruz Jr., of DivinaLaw.

Speaking to the press after the hearing, Tito said they were “very confident” they would win the case against the production company.

“They are deceiving the people by saying they are the ‘Eat Bulaga.’ Pwede namang ituloy nila ‘yung programa nila kung gusto nila, pero palitan nila ‘yung pangalan nila. ‘Yun ang punto namin,” Tito said.

De Leon added, “Basta kami, nagsabi lang kami ng totoo.” /ra

