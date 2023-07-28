A complete timeline of Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza’s relationship

Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza’s relationship seemed unlikely to outsiders back then. They were from different networks. Atayde is seen as an actor with a knack for dark roles, while Mendoza is a noontime sweetheart but with so much depth beneath her wacky expressions.

But their love story is a work of fate. After all, it’s unlikely that people would have certain dreams with the purpose of making it happen, meet the love of their lives, get engaged and get married on the same date. But July 28 is a reminder that destiny, in its own unique way, works wonders.

As the sweethearts finally said “I do,” take a trip down memory lane as we look back at Atayde and Mendoza’s fateful romance.

July 28, 2013: ‘Arjo cutie’

The tweet that started it all. Mendoza had her fair share of “prophetic” moments on Twitter, but the most significant tweet was her candid fangirling over Atayde on July 28, 2013.

Once their relationship was confirmed, netizens can’t help but note that her tweet was sort of a manifestation, or unknowingly turning an idea into reality, toward their love story.

Funnily enough, she seemingly forgot the exact date her tweet was posted at some point. “She tweeted Arjo cutie today,” Atayde said in their engagement video. “Ay, wow. Today?” she said in response. “See? Mas alam mo pa (You even know it more than I do).”

July 28, 2018: First meeting

Five years later, the couple first met at the story conference for the 2018 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles.” Mendoza was paired up with Coco Martin, who happened to be Atayde’s sworn rival in the 2015 show “Ang Probinsyano.”

They were already at the peak of their careers at the time. The actress was charting her path after the overwhelming success of her loveteam with Alden Richards, while Atayde was making his name as an award-winning kontrabida.

Also part of the cast were Vic Sotto, Ronaldo Valdez, Ryza Cenon, Tirso Cruz III, Cherry Pie Picache, Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola and Paolo Ballesteros.

Sept. 19, 2018: Arjo spotted at an event with Maine

Rumors of Mendoza and Atayde’s relationship first surfaced in September 2018 after the latter was spotted at the former’s Mac event. While it’s clear they were just friends at the time, it’s clear that sparks were flying between the pair.

A little bit of dating history of Arjo and Maine… September 3, 2018 nag date na ang #ArDub #ArMaine ko ah. Naglalayag na talaga ship ko. 😆😍. pic.twitter.com/gobZGTsIab — 𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞 (@cutenessavie) October 22, 2018

Oct. 11, 2018: Arjo and Maine’s restaurant date

Fans were sent abuzz after the pair was spotted dining at a restaurant in Makati. Their relationship status remained unclear, although it can be noted that Atayde’s gaze was glued toward the actress-host.

September 19, 2018 Mac Event. Ayieee!! Nandoon pala si Arjo sa event. Layag na layag na ang ship ko. 😆 #ArDub #ArMaine pic.twitter.com/JRX9OYRbIA — 𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞 (@cutenessavie) October 22, 2018

Oct. 20, 2018: Arjo and Maine at a club

The “friends” were then spotted dancing at a club in Taguig, where a fan account noted that Mendoza didn’t even change her clothes after hosting “Eat Bulaga” before meeting up with Atayde.

Di na nakapagbihis si Maine. After EB go agad sa XYLO. Iba ka girl! 😂 XYLO Saturday date (October 20, 2018) iba din yung sa Yes Please. I think Friday yun. 🤔 #ArjoMaineEnjoyLangKayo 😂 pic.twitter.com/6Y1m6B2CPX — 𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞 (@cutenessavie) October 21, 2018

Oct. 31, 2018: Arjo and Maine’s first Halloween party

The couple seemingly hinted on their blooming relationship after dressing up as Fred and Daphne of the series “Scooby Doo” at a Halloween party. It can be noted that the cartoon characters started out as friends until they became a couple.

October 20, 2018 Saturday. First work mood EB and then nag bar sa XYLO The Please Bar with Arjo. Tapos after mag Bar ay kakain sila kasi gutom eh. Hihihi (The Two Of Us) ayieee!!! #ArDub #ArMaine pic.twitter.com/TFULbtCFEh — 𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞 (@cutenessavie) October 22, 2018

Nov. 5, 2018: Arjo and Maine’s ‘Bali-serye’

Eagle-eyed netizens spotted the rumored pair enjoying quality time in Bali, Indonesia, although it appeared to be a group date since they were joined by Ria Atayde, Gab Atayde and Alex Godinez.

Bali, Indonesia Trip

First out of the country trip ng #ArDub and birthday celebration of Arjo Atayde tomorrow. Saan kaya next ang out of the country vacation nina Maine Mendoza at Arjo Atayde? 😁 November 3, 2018 umalis papuntang Bali. November 5, 2018 birthday ni Arjo. 🎂❤ pic.twitter.com/LwO2hXiZ4Q — 𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞 (@cutenessavie) November 4, 2018

Both parties neither confirmed nor denied the speculations of the getaway, although Mendoza shared glimpses of their trip on Instagram.

Nov. 7, 2018: Sammie Rimando confirms split with Arjo

Prior to Mendoza, Atayde was involved with GirlTrends member Sammie Rimando for two years before splitting up for good.

Rimando confirmed her breakup with the “Bagman” actor in a “Hotspot” interview with DJ Jhai Ho, although she didn’t reveal the exact date of their split. It can be noted that she remained silent on her ex’s rumored romance with Mendoza.

“Okay naman po yung breakup namin. ‘Di naman po bad breakup (Our breakup is okay. It’s not a bad breakup),” she was quoted as saying.

Dec. 6, 2018: ‘We’re going out as friends’

Mendoza confirmed she was “going out” with Atayde “as friends” during a press conference for “Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles,” although the latter was absent due to prior commitments.

“We’re in the getting to know each other phase. Siyempre, paano mo makikilala ‘yung isang tao kung di kayo magsasama at mag-uusap (Of course, how would you know someone if you wouldn’t get together and talk with them)?” she said. However, she remained mum about the status of their relationship.

The revelation came months after the actor’s split with Sammie Rimando was confirmed.

Jan. 21, 2019: Maine defends Arjo and Ria

As the AlDub craze simmered down, many fans continued to hound Mendoza and Atayde, including his sister Ria, with negative comments that the celebrity siblings were using the former’s name to get ahead in show biz.

The actress-host, however, took her rumored boyfriend and his sister’s side, as she replied to the netizen, “I would appreciate it if [you] show some respect not just to our family but to theirs as well. Just stop this nonsense and let us all do better instead. They get projects because of their talent, not because of any other reasons.

I would appreciate if you’ll show some respect not just to our family but to theirs as well. Just stop this nonsense and let us all do better instead. They get projects because of their talent, not because of any other reasons. Once and for all let’s give credit to whom its due. — Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) January 20, 2019

Mendoza then stressed that it’s “never right” to hate others and that one should “give credit to whom it’s due.”

I would appreciate if you’ll show some respect not just to our family but to theirs as well. Just stop this nonsense and let us all do better instead. They get projects because of their talent, not because of any other reasons. Once and for all let’s give credit to whom its due. — Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) January 20, 2019

Jan. 22, 2019: Ria defends Arjo and Maine

An emotional Ria Atayde defended herself and Arjo at a “Tonight with Boy Abunda” interview, in which she pointed out that the accusations against her brother were “unfair.”

“A lot of people, sinasabi that his successes now have to do with [Maine Mendoza] and I’m like, that’s so unfair. He’s worked so hard to get where he is. And to discredit his work? Wow ha. Not fair at all,” she said.

Jan. 20, 2019: Arjo ‘lies’ about relationship status with Maine

Atayde was put in the hot seat at “Gandang Gabi Vice’s” “Kuryentanong” portion, where he may have unwittingly gave hints about his blooming relationship with Mendoza.

“Magjowa na ba kayo in Maine Mendoza (Are you and Maine Mendoza already a couple)?” host Vice Ganda asked the actor.

The actor thought for a minute before firmly answering “no.” However, the machine zapped his right hand which made him run to his seat.

Jan. 22, 2019: Arjo and Maine are ‘exclusively dating’

Just a couple of days after his “Gandang Gabi Vice” appearance, Atayde confirmed at a “Tol” press conference that he was “exclusively” dating Mendoza and that he was at his “happiest.”

“We’re exclusively dating. I’m at my happiest right now. Basta hanggang doon lang po muna (That’s all I can say),” he said.

The actor then spoke about being “passive” toward negative remarks about his romance with Mendoza, although he stressed that “disrespecting” his partner and his family was “not okay.”

“To insult me is fine and I can take it. I’m a very passive person,” he said. “I don’t know how to get mad, I don’t know how to disrespect people. I despise disrespectful people. So if they disrespect me, it’s fine. But for my family to get affected, for Maine to be disrespected, like anything, that’s not okay with me.”

Atayde and Mendoza’s families were the brunt of criticism from some fans, with some hoping that the latter would end up with her onscreen partner Alden Richards. The negative remarks impacted the earlier moments of their relationship so that the actor couldn’t help but get emotional while recalling it in his proposal.

“Our relationship started [with] both our families having to take a lot of punches. But still, that didn’t stop us. It didn’t stop anything between us. For that, I’m very thankful for both sides of our families for accepting [us]. Because at the end of the day, I just wanted to love you truly,” he said.

Jan. 31, 2019: Sylvia Sanchez appeals to AlDub fans

Atayde’s mom, veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez, appealed to her son’s bashers to stop sending negative comments after confirming his relationship with Mendoza. The actor apparently received “death threats” from AlDub fans, with one saying that “it just takes a bullet.”

“Ina ako na nagtitimpi, ina ako na nasasaktan para sa mga anak ko. Kahit sinong ina na lalaitin ang anak mo, masakit ‘yun,” she said. “Ako na lang. Barilin niyo ko, patayin niyo ako. Tanggalin niyo ang buhay ko sa akin, tatanggapin ko.”

(I am a mother who does her best to keep it together, I am a mother who gets hurt for her children. Any mother would get hurt if her child is being targeted. Bring it to me instead. Shoot me, kill me. Just take my life. I’m willing to accept it.)

Feb. 20, 2019: Arjo debuts on Maine’s Instagram

Atayde appeared on Mendoza’s Instagram for the first time with a wacky photo of the couple enjoying themselves at an event posted on the latter’s Stories.

The actress-host was seen swinging atop of what seemed to be a wrecking ball, while the actor was seemingly carrying her from behind. “Uy, may fan (Hey, I have a fan),” she wrote.

March 3, 2019: Maine finally confirms she’s dating Arjo

Mendoza finally revealed the real score between her and Atayde, confirming in a blog post that she was “dating” the latter.

“It’s true, I am dating Arjo. We’ve been going out for some time now,” she said. “I have been reading tweets from my supporters and I am well aware that majority of them are not in favor of him — or anyone actually. And I understand the sentiments of some because of the ‘loveteam culture’ here in the Philippines.”

The “Isa Pa with Feelings” star then pointed out that the criticisms regarding her personal life “has to stop,” citing his family being “bombarded” with “malicious messages left and right.”

“You might be waiting for an explanation as to why I chose him. Excuse me for saying this but… why not? You may have listed a long list of reasons why I shouldn’t but we all know it’s made out of hatred, anger, and disappointment,” she added.

“He always goes out of his way to make me extra happy and actually puts in effort in everything he does. I appreciate everything he does for me and I am happy that I get to experience such wonderful things,” she further explained.

March 3, 2019: Maine debuts on Arjo’s Instagram

Mendoza made her first appearance on Atayde’s Instagram, which coincidentally happened on the same day their relationship status was confirmed. The photo showed the couple smiling widely while in a tight embrace.

“My reason for being. Happy birthday to my main,” the actor wrote.

April 1, 2019: Arjo ‘loves’ Maine’s company

Atayde expressed how much he enjoyed Mendoza’s company at a “Magandang Buhay” interview, although he noted that they were still in the “dating phase.”

“Clingy ako, eh. Clingy akong tao (I’m clingy. I’m a clingy type of person). I love her company so much. So it’s always something I look forward to and I’m very thankful for,” he said.

His sister Gela, who was present during the interview, then pointed out how the actor seemed really happy after getting together with the actress-host.

“I’ve never really seen him this super, like, super involved in the relationship. And even my family noticed he’s more cheerful and when we talk about things, he’s very enthusiastic about it,” she said.

November 2019: Some fans refuse to accept their dinner

Atayde and Mendoza found themselves the subject of criticism once again after they were spotted having dinner with the former’s family. However, one @quinto_baby claimed that the gathering was “not true” since the background was allegedly “too bright” for dinnertime.

Sylvia Sanchez responded to the criticism on Twitter, saying, “Check! Podium Las Flores 8:30pm last Sunday sa taas kami nakapwesto (we were seated upstairs), [good luck].”

Check!

Podium las flores 8:30pm last sunday sa taas kami nakapwesto, goodluck😍 — SylviaSanchez Atayde (@sylviasanchez_a) November 19, 2019

Dec. 21, 2019: First anniversary

The couple confirmed they got together on Dec. 21, 2019, after sharing a glimpse of their first-anniversary celebration at a beach.

“Happy first,” Mendoza said on Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself smiling while Atayde had his arms wrapped around her waist.

For his part, Atayde uploaded a photo of himself at what seemed to be a sunset walk with his girlfriend. “Thank you for everything, babs. Happy first anniversary!!! I love you,” he wrote.

Dec. 21, 2020: Second anniversary

The couple marked their second anniversary with a beach trip on what seemed to be a remote island.

Sharing a photo of them getting cozy while sunbathing, Atayde confessed that he “loves” Mendoza—who noticeably wore a wacky expression—“more than [she] can possibly imagine” on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the actress-host kept her greeting short and sweet: “Happy second.”

Oct. 13, 2021: Arjo says Maine is ‘the one’

Two months before celebrating their third anniversary, Atayde admitted in an interview that he considered Mendoza as “the one” for him, saying they had plans about getting married in the future.

“I did [see her as ‘the one’] yes. Whatever adjective it may be. I’m overwhelmed with the way I love her and she loves me back. It’s a different understanding,” he told broadcast journalist Julius Babao.

The actor then pointed out that he was “at the right age” to get married, adding he was not “wasting his time” with his partner.

“Of course, napag-uusapan yan (Of course, we talk about it). I’m at the right age, we’re not getting any younger and we’re both very happy, hopefully until we get old. Ito na po ‘yun (This is it), I think so,” he added.

December 2021: Third anniversary

The sweethearts celebrated their third anniversary on a romantic cruise, as seen in photos on their respective Instagram accounts.

Atayde couldn’t help but confess how “life keeps getting better” with Mendoza, while sharing a glimpse of them enjoying cold cuts, biscuits and wine.

Greeting her partner in a short yet sweet way seemed to be Mendoza’s tradition, as she wrote “Happy third” in the caption.

Feb. 24, 2022: ‘Alam ni Maine ang katotohanan’

During an interview, Sylvia Sanchez revealed that Mendoza was the one constantly apologizing to the Atayde family whenever her partner was accused of using the latter’s name to succeed in show biz.

“Hiyang-hiya si Maine. Nagso-sorry, sabi niya, ‘Tita, I’m sorry’ kasi sinasabi na ginagamit,” Sanchez told showbiz writer Ogie Diaz at an interview. “Ang habol daw namin kay Maine ‘yung milyon niya, ‘yung pera niya. Okay lang sa amin kasi alam naman ni Maine ang katotohanan.”

(Maine feels so ashamed. She says sorry, she says, “I’m sorry” because fans say were using her. They said we’re only after Maine’s millions, her money. It’s okay with us because Maine knows the truth.)

The veteran actress then took the time to remind the actress-host that she shouldn’t be the one saying sorry, as she’s the one not making negative comments toward her partner’s family.

July 28, 2022: Arjo and Maine are engaged

The couple couldn’t help but get emotional after getting engaged, which happened exactly nine years after Mendoza posted the now-viral “Arjo cutie” tweet.

The “E.A.T.” host shared a photo of herself with Atayde on Instagram, where they seemingly came from crying after their heartfelt moment together.

“Wait, whaaaat??? We’re engaged?!” she wrote.

Aug. 28, 2022: Arjo says proposal to Maine was ‘one year in the making’

A month after getting engaged, Atayde and Mendoza took their fans on a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their relationship milestone, which was done in the guise of a “magazine shoot.”

“I’ve been planning for a year now. A long time in the making. One year, medyo matagal (it took a long time) but at least we’re here,” he said.

The proposal was nothing short of spectacular as it took place at a private resort, where the actor brought his partner to a platform with the words “Will you marry me?” The venue, where both families were secretly in attendance, was surrounded by papier-mâché flowers and photos of their unforgettable moments as a couple.

“I’m at the point in my life where I didn’t know that loving someone as much as I love you is even possible. It’s too much, it’s so much. I can’t even explain. I’ve had this for over a year,” Atayde said in his proposal, while showing the ring box to Mendoza. “I’ve always been sure of you. I’ve always been. Everyday.”

November 2022: Arjo introduces Maine to his relatives

Four months after getting engaged, Atayde introduced Mendoza to his Lola Rose, aunt Janice and uncle Kenneth, who came from his mother’s side of the family.

“Maraming salamat mga anak Arjo at Maine kahit napakabusy niyo parehong dalawa. Naglaan kayo pareho ng oras para ipakilala mo Arjo si Maine kay Tita Janice, Tito Kenneth at kay Lola Rose mo,” Sanchez, who showed glimpses of their gathering, wrote on Instagram.

(Thank you very much Arjo and Maine. Although you are both very busy, Arjo took the time to introduce Maine to his aunt Janice, uncle Kenneth and grandma Rose.)

December 2022: Fourth anniversary

Mendoza and Atayde celebrated their last anniversary as boyfriend and girlfriend, although it remained unknown how they marked their relationship milestone.

The couple took to their respective Instagram pages to share their favorite moments together, where the “Destined to Be Yours” star was seen getting cozy with her partner at an undisclosed event.

Meanwhile, Atayde looked back at their romantic getaway in Paris in his post. “Happy fourth, my baba! Thank you for everything that you do and for everything that you are. I love you,” he wrote.

May 12, 2023: Arjo wants ‘three kids’ with Maine

Atayde confessed that he wanted at least “three kids” with Mendoza at a “Magandang Buhay interview,” after his mother picked him as the son who would produce the most number of grandchildren.

“Whatever it is that we could have in the future, in the near future. It’s part of our plan and kung anong ibigay ng Diyos (whatever God will give), but definitely three at least in God’s name, or let’s see,” he said.

Mendoza, however, has remained tight-lipped about her post-wedding plans with her partner, as of this writing.

June 10, 2023: Maine denies wedding will be aired on TV

Mendoza stood firm against a report claiming that her wedding with Atayde would be broadcast on TV, where the publication seemed to have misunderstood “E.A.T.” host Joey de Leon’s statement from an exclusive interview.

“This is not true and the article is misleading. Not sure if clickbait done on purpose or comprehension is just [smiling face with tear emoji]. I am the last person to publicize a personal affair,” she said.

“Kakaloka din how some netizens would simply believe what they see on the Internet. Kailan ba mauuso ang fact-checking (It’s crazy how some netizens would simply believe what they see on the internet. When will fact-checking be a trend)?!”

The publication has taken down the report and related social media posts as of this writing.

June 25, 2023: Pamamanhikan

Mendoza and Arjo’s families appeared to be excited about their children’s upcoming wedding, as the couple was seen in a traditional “pamamanhikan” ceremony weeks before their special day.

June 2023: Pre-wedding magazine cover

The couple continued to excite fans with hints leading up to their wedding, as seen in a cover shoot with entertainment magazine Mega Entertainment. The shoot showed Mendoza in a green Filipiniana with flowers adorning its butterfly sleeves and bodice, while Atayde donned a simple barong.

In the cover story, Mendoza and Atayde spoke about “always having a crush” on each other, although the former clarified that it wasn’t “love at first sight” in their first meeting.

“I’ve always had a crush on him. We just matched: our personalities are opposites, but somehow our differences make up for what we each lack,” she said.

June 28, 2023: Arjo says Maine is ‘on top’ of wedding preparations

While the couple remained tight-lipped about their wedding preparations, Atayde revealed in a Philippine Daily Inquirer interview that Mendoza was “on the top of everything.”

“It’s her day. I’m just here to support whatever Maine wants to happen on that day. But what I love is that she really considers my suggestions, even the minimal ones. Obviously, to us guys, whatever our women or partners want, we’re okay,” he was quoted as saying.

The actor then admitted that he just wanted to see his partner “happy” at their wedding since it’s a special day for both of them.

“It’s going to sound very cheesy, but again, I just want to see her happy. Also, I want to see our loved ones there, my friends, the people who matter in our lives, and the ones we care for the most. They all have to be there as their gift to us,” he said.

July 25, 2023: Maine’s bridal shower with her mother-in-law

Three days before the wedding, a pyjama-clad Mendoza was the center of attention at an intimate bridal shower thrown by her future mother-in-law.

“Happy to welcome you to our big happy and crazy family. Soon!!! Mrs Maine Mendoza Atayde ka na. Can’t wait for the Big Day. Love you, my soon to be Daughter in law,” Sylvia Sanchez said in the caption of her post.

July 28, 2023: Maine and Arjo say ‘I do’

Ten years after Mendoza’s viral tweet, the couple finally said “I do” in Baguio City.

The husband and wife first exchanged their vows in an intimate ceremony at Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodges, which was attended by their families. Some of their guests were reportedly staying at another venue due to weather restrictions, per information disclosed to INQUIRER.net.

Up to their special day, Mendoza and Atayde kept their wedding private to maintain the solemnity of the occasion.

RELATED STORIES

Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde are now married

Arjo Atayde namanhikan na sa pamilya ni Maine Mendoza, detalye ng kasal ‘secret’ pa rin

Rollercoaster pic nila Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde mabenta sa netizens