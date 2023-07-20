SCHEDULE: Filipinas at the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023

By: Inquirer.net July 20,2023 - 10:11 PM
This photo taken on July 15, 2022 shows members of the Philippine women’s footbal team acknowledging the crowd during the women’s Asian Footbal Federation semi-final match at Rizal memorial stadium in Manila. On Friday, July 21, Filipinas will begin its historic maiden campaign in football’s biggest stage–the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023- in New Zealand.

(FILES) This photo taken on July 15, 2022 shows members of the Philippine women’s footbal team acknowledging the crowd during the women’s Asian Footbal Federation semi-final match at Rizal memorial stadium in Manila. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)

The Philippine women’s football team begins its historic maiden campaign in football’s biggest stage–the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023–on Friday in New Zealand.

The Filipinas, bracketed with New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland in Group A, play three games in the group stages. Only the top two teams per group will advance to the round-of-16 knockout phase.

They open against Switzerland on July 21 in Dunedin followed by matches against New Zealand in Wellington on July 25  and against Norway in Auckland on July 30.

The members of Philippine team’s final roster for the Fifa Women’s World Cup are Sarina Bolden, Hali Long, Olivia McDaniel, Tahnai Annis, Quinley Quezada, Katrina Guillou, Chandler McDaniel, Carleigh Frilles, Isabella Flanigan, Meryll Serrano, Sara Eggesvik, Ryley Bugay, Jaclyn Sawicki, Anicka Castañeda, Jessika Cowart, Dominique Randle, Sofia Harrison, Malea Cesar, Alicia Barker, Angela Beard, Reina Bonta, Kiara Fontanilla and Kaiya Jota.

Filipinas’ schedule at the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 Group Stage

