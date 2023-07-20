SCHEDULE: Filipinas at the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023

The Philippine women’s football team begins its historic maiden campaign in football’s biggest stage–the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023–on Friday in New Zealand.

The Filipinas, bracketed with New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland in Group A, play three games in the group stages. Only the top two teams per group will advance to the round-of-16 knockout phase.

They open against Switzerland on July 21 in Dunedin followed by matches against New Zealand in Wellington on July 25 and against Norway in Auckland on July 30.

The members of Philippine team’s final roster for the Fifa Women’s World Cup are Sarina Bolden, Hali Long, Olivia McDaniel, Tahnai Annis, Quinley Quezada, Katrina Guillou, Chandler McDaniel, Carleigh Frilles, Isabella Flanigan, Meryll Serrano, Sara Eggesvik, Ryley Bugay, Jaclyn Sawicki, Anicka Castañeda, Jessika Cowart, Dominique Randle, Sofia Harrison, Malea Cesar, Alicia Barker, Angela Beard, Reina Bonta, Kiara Fontanilla and Kaiya Jota.

Filipinas’ schedule at the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 Group Stage

RELATED STORIES

Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 security heightened ahead after deadly shooting in Auckland

Filipinas hope historic World Cup stint will be game-changer for Philippine football

Filipinas joins co-host New Zealand in Group A of FIFA Women’s World Cup

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP