What do you treasure?

If you want to know what or who a person treasures, try looking at the contents of their cellphone, wallet, or bag. Start with yourself; what is in your cellphone, your wallet, your bag?

—————-

In today’s Gospel (Matthew 13:44-52), Jesus likens the Kingdom of God to a treasure buried in a field or a pearl of great price. Once found, the finder sells everything to acquire it, treasures it above all, and chooses it most above the rest.

—————-

There is a price to pay, there is a sacrifice involved if we really want to belong to the Kingdom of God. Basically, saying “yes” to God means saying “no” to what the world treasures. We have a choice to live a life for ourselves, or a life for God and for others.

—————-

“The world behind me, the cross before me.” This line of the song sums up what following Christ is all about: Without sacrifice, there can be no real and true discipleship. Without sharing and love, we end up vain, empty, and proud.

—————-

Who are you? What have you sacrificed? The happiest people I have met are those who know how to continuously empty themselves of themselves. The most vain and miserable people I have met are those who are so full of themselves, and never seem to have enough of themselves, and for themselves.

—————-

Growing up happens when we begin to focus not on what the world owes us and begin to focus on what we owe the world. Without payback time, there will be no meaningful lifetime.

—————-

Tomorrow is the feast of St. Ignatius of Loyola. He was of a noble family, a renowned soldier who gave up wealth, career, and family. To follow Christ, St. Ignatius reminds us that, often, we have to give up what is good, so that the better will come.

—————-

There are so many untold stories about so many unknown people who gave up their time, talents, and treasure, yes, even their very lives, and chose the Kingdom of God above all, inspiring, and also challenging us to ask ourselves what we have done, and what we are doing for the rest of our lives.

—————-

Following the Lord is not easy, but the reward is “out of this world,” literally. But even in this world now, those who make a choice continue to put God first and experience a joy that the world cannot give or take away.

—————-

The bottomline hope for us is that at the end of our lives, we will have little or no regrets that we loved God and others too little, too late. May we not hear God tell us in the end: “You wasted it all, on yourself.” May God be merciful to us who often love the treasure of this world and ourselves too much. Amen.

—————-

Think about this: Life is short. Things can change in a moment. People can be gone in an instant. Don’t waste your time. Don’t waste your chance to live and to love to the fullest.

—————-

May Mama Mary teach us to treasure and follow her son Jesus Christ, the Divine Word.

—————-

A moment with the Lord. Lord help us to live a life that is meaningful, a life that made a difference because we followed you. Amen.

—————-

