Lapu-Lapu police chief: Probe on alleged attempt to abduct minors ongoing

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Police in Lapu-Lapu City have yet to confirm and validate the alleged July 23 foiled adbuction incident involving four minors.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) chief, confirmed this in an interview on Saturday July 29 or nearly a week after it happened.

Lapu-Lapu cops probe continues

“Subject for interview and investigation pa siya. Anha pa ta maka-come up og unsa gyud ang tinuod nga nahitabo,” Lim said.

(It is still subject for interview and investigation. That is only the time that we can come up with what really happened.)

“There’s an ongoing investigation, ato lang ipahibawo kung duna nay resulta,” he added.

(There is an ongoing investigation, we will announce it once there will be results.

Lapu-Lapu cop chief: Lack evidence

For the moment, Lim said that they still lack evidence that would validate the case and filing of necessary charges against the man, named by the victims as the as the one who allegedly tried to abduct them.

“Base sa initial talk nako with the investigator, ongoing pa kay naa pay testimonies nga kinahanglan pang pamatud-an. Sama sa tawo nga nakakita, CCTV, and other evidence nga mo-link sa istorya,” he said.

(Based on my initial talk with the investigator, the investigation is ongoing because there are still testimonies that needed to be verified. Like the person who allegedly saw the incident, the CCTV, and other evidence that will link to the story.)

Easy to accuse, difficult to prove

Lim added that it would be easy to allege stories, however, proving them would be another thing.

Last Sunday, July 23, four minors claimed that they escaped an alleged attempt to abduct them after they fought off the man, who tried to bring them to a room in a secluded apartment in General Aviation Road.

They were lured to the area after they chatted with a woman online, through a social media platform, who identified herself as “Angie.”

“Angie” allegedly offered them a big sum of money, food for a modeling photoshoot.

How it happened

One of the victims claimed that it was allegedly a photoshoot for a milk tea brand.

The victims alleged that they were brought to a secluded apartment in Aviation Road, Barangay Bankal in Lapu-Lapu City where the man tried to force them into a room of the apartment.

Minors fought, escaped

The minors, however, sensing something was wrong resisted and fought the man until they managed to escape and sought police help.

The police went to the alleged apartment room and found chains, cable ties and bladed weapons.

The man, whom the victims identified, however, was no longer there.

