Arjo gumawa ng tula para sa kanyang wifey na si Maine: ‘Cheers to forever, a journey we embrace…with you by my side, my love, my eternal grace’

ISANG madamdaming tula ang ginawa ni Arjo Atayde para sa kanyang wifey na si Maine Mendoza pagkatapos ng kanilang kasal nitong nagdaang Biyernes, July 28.

Naganap ang wedding ng celebrity couple dakong alas-3 ng hapon sa Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodges Chapel, Baguio City, Benguet na dinaluhan ng kanilang respective families at malalapit na kaibigan in and out of showbiz.

Sa kanyang Facebook account, ibinandera ng aktor at kongresista ang kanyang wedding message para kay Maine. Dito sinabi nga ng anak nina Sylvia Sanchez at Art Atayde na umaasa at ipinagdarasal ang panghabangbuhay nilang pagsasama ng kanyang asawa.

“Cheers to Forever (wine glass and ring emojis),” ang titulo ng tula ni Arjo.

“In a world where time dances swiftly by,

Where moments fade and memories die,

“Let us raise a glass to a love so rare,

A bond unbreakable, beyond compare.

“Cheers to forever, where hearts entwine,

Where love’s flame burns with a light divine,

“Through stormy seas and skies serene,

Together we stand, a united team.

“In laughter and tears, we find our way,

Hand in hand, come what may,

“Through seasons of joy and trials we face,

“Our love, a fortress, a sacred space.

“Cheers to the whispers in the night,

The gentle touch that feels so right,

“With each passing day, our love grows,

In every breath, a love that overflows.

“Through the years, as wrinkles trace our skin,

“Our souls entwined, a testament within,

With each passing milestone, we will see,

“Our love shining bright, for eternity.

“Cheers to the promises we make,

A vow unyielding, never to break,

“Through highs and lows, we’ll persevere,

For in each other’s arms, we find solace near.

“So raise your glass, let the champagne flow,

“To a love that blossoms and continues to grow,

“Cheers to forever, a journey we embrace,

“With you by my side, my love, my eternal grace.”

Ang mga principal sponsors nina Maine at Arjo ay sina Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon, Tony Tuviera; ABS-CBN executives Carlo Katigbak, Cory Vidanes, at Deo Endrinal, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte at Maricel Soriano.

Nagsilbi namang groomsmen at bridesmaids sina Enchong Dee, Joseph Marco, Kristine Hermosa, MJ Lastimosa, Ciara Sotto, Sheena Halili at Maja Salvador.

