Joey sa kasalang ArMaine: ‘I declare July 28 EAT DAY, pag nirambol mo letters niyan…ATAYDE! Yun na rin si Meng ngayon!’

IN FAIRNESS, talagang sinunod ng mga um-attend sa wedding nina Maine Mendoza at Arjo Atayde ang kanilang request na huwag munang mag-post sa social media ng mga kaganapan sa kanilang Big Day.

Ginanap ang kasal nina Arjo at Maine nitong nagdaang July 28 at tulad ng kanilang kausap sa lahat ng invited guest, walang nag-post sa socmed ng pictures at video na kuha sa naganap na wedding.

Kinabukasan na, July 29, nagbahagi ng mga pictures at videos na kuha mula sa wedding ceremony ang ilang celebrities na imbitado sa naganap na kasalan sa Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodges Chapel, Baguio City, Benguet.

Sa kanyang Instagram account, nagbahagi ang isa sa mga invited guest na si Ice Seguerra ng dalawang photos nina Arjo at Maine. Ang inilagay niya sa caption ay, “I couldn’t be happier for I love you both! Best wishes and congratulations!!!”

Sey naman ni Joey de Leon, lahat sila sa noontime show nilang “E.A.T.” sa TV5 ay talagang nag-travel patungong Baguio para sa wedding nina Maine at Arjo.

“Lahat kami nasa kasal ni Menggay kahapon plus Ice, Allan K, Miles, Ryzza, Maja, Direk Poochie, Jeny, Wally atbp. I declare July 28 EAT DAY. Pag nirambol mo letters ng EAT DAY…ATAYDE! Yun na rin si Meng ngayon!” pahayag ni Joey.

Nag-share rin si Allan K ng litrato kasama ang mga kasamahan sa “E.A.T.” na kuha sa loob ng chapel na may caption na, “Mga miron (heart emojis).”

Sa Instagram page naman ng APT Entertainment executive na si Mike Tuviera nag-post din siya ng mga photos na kuha sa wedding ng ArMaine. Sey niya sa caption, “About last night…

“Congratulations to our Menggay @mainedcm and Arjo @arjoatayde on their beautiful wedding. It was a very heartfelt and wonderful event, filled with families, friends, and industry associates. It was intimate yet magnificent, heart-warming yet enthralling, fun yet poignant.

“Love was all around, even in the midst of chilly and stormy Baguio. May God bless you both on your new journey together!” ang mensahe pa ng producer-director.

Nag-share rin ang isa sa mga kaibigan ni Arjo na si Markki Stroem ng pictures ng groom at bride, “Oh what a night! Celebrating the love of this wonderful couple! Was in tears one minute and laughing uncontrollably the next! Congratulations to the newly weds @arjoatayde and @mainedcm.

“I have known Arjo now 13 years, from hanging with the #Shenanigans, to our pandemic workout groups, and he has been nothing but kind and caring to those around him! Very few I can call a true friend and I can definitely depend on Arjo! Truly excited for you and your wife in this new wonderful stage of your life!

“Great to catch up with friends and co-workers. A lovely celebration of love! Kudos Mr. & Mrs. Atayde!” ang sey ni Markki sa kanyang caption.

Sey naman ni JM Rodriguez, na siyang nag-host sa reception ng ArMaine wedding, “Finally I can say @mainedcm is my cousin…. welcome to the fam. I’m soooo happy for you and @arjoatayde. That wedding was epic #arjosmainegal.”

