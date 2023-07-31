Margot Robbie before becoming Barbie volunteered in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Before wearing her famous pink ensembles, Barbie actress Margot Robbie proved she is not just a pretty face.

In 2015, Margot visited Cebu City to shoot for a film, and on her slow days, she spent it as a volunteer for Rise Above Foundation Cebu.

In the photos, shared by the foundation on their Facebook page, Margot can be seen preparing for the meals and even playing with some of the children from the foundation.

Rise Above Foundation Cebu told CDN Digital about their unforgettable experience with Margot.

“Margot Robbie had sponsored a feeding program for 500 kids! She was in PH for some filming of ‘Legend of Tarzan’! ❤ Unforgettable day! THANK YOU MARGOT! ❤️,” said the foundation.

This happened at the Rise Above Foundation Community Center in Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City.

CDN Digital shared these pictures and netizens were also very quick to share their thoughts about Margot’s visit.

Even for a short period, Cebu got to experience this Barbie out of her box.

