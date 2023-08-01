LIST: The 27 mayors of Cebu City

By: Wenilyn B. Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | August 01,2023 - 09:49 PM
cebu City hall

A glimpse of the facade of the Cebu City Hall. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Since it became a city on February 24, 1937, Cebu City has had 27 city mayors who led the city to what it has become today.

CDN Digital has listed below the 27 mayors of Cebu City:

  • Alfredo Jacinto (1937-1938)
  • Vicente Rama (1938-1940)
  • Jose Delgado (1940-1942)
  • Juan Zamora (1942-1944)
  • Leandro Tojong (1945)
  • Nicolas Escario (1945-1946)
  • Vicente S. Del Rosario (1946-1947 and 1953)
  • Luis Espina (1947)
  • Miguel Raffiñan (1947-1951)
  • Pedro Elizalde (1951-1952)
  • Jose V. Rodriguez (1953-1955)
  • Pedro Clavano (Nov. 17-Dec. 30, 1955)
  • Sergio “Serging” Osmeña, Jr. (1956-1957; 1960; 1964-1965; 1968-1972)
  • Ramon Duterte (1957-1959)
  • Carlos J. Cuizon (1960-1963 and 1965-1967)
  • Mario D. Ortiz (Sept. 18, 1963- Dec. 31,1963)
  • Eulogio E. Borres (1968-1971 and 1972-1978)
  • Florencio S. Urot (Sept. 13, 1971- Dec. 31,1971)
  • Florentino S. Solon (1978-1980 and 1980-1983)
  • Ronald Duterte (1983-1986)
  • John H. Osmeña (1986-1987)
  • Jose V. Cuenco (Mar. 19, 1987-Nov. 27,1987)
  • Antonio R. Veloso (Nov. 27, 1987- Feb. 2, 1988)
  • Alvin B. Garcia (1995-2001)
  • Tomas R. Osmeña (1988-1995 & 2001-2010) (2016-2019)
  • Edgardo C. Labella (July 1, 2019- November 19, 2021)
  • Michael L. Rama (July 1, 2010-June 30, 2016 and November 2021 to present)    /rcg

source: Cebu City Public Library

