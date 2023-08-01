LIST: The 27 mayors of Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Since it became a city on February 24, 1937, Cebu City has had 27 city mayors who led the city to what it has become today.

CDN Digital has listed below the 27 mayors of Cebu City:

Alfredo Jacinto (1937-1938)

Vicente Rama (1938-1940)

Jose Delgado (1940-1942)

Juan Zamora (1942-1944)

Leandro Tojong (1945)

Nicolas Escario (1945-1946)

Vicente S. Del Rosario (1946-1947 and 1953)

Luis Espina (1947)

Miguel Raffiñan (1947-1951)

Pedro Elizalde (1951-1952)

Jose V. Rodriguez (1953-1955)

Pedro Clavano (Nov. 17-Dec. 30, 1955)

Sergio “Serging” Osmeña, Jr. (1956-1957; 1960; 1964-1965; 1968-1972)

Ramon Duterte (1957-1959)

Carlos J. Cuizon (1960-1963 and 1965-1967)

Mario D. Ortiz (Sept. 18, 1963- Dec. 31,1963)

Eulogio E. Borres (1968-1971 and 1972-1978)

Florencio S. Urot (Sept. 13, 1971- Dec. 31,1971)

Florentino S. Solon (1978-1980 and 1980-1983)

Ronald Duterte (1983-1986)

John H. Osmeña (1986-1987)

Jose V. Cuenco (Mar. 19, 1987-Nov. 27,1987)

Antonio R. Veloso (Nov. 27, 1987- Feb. 2, 1988)

Alvin B. Garcia (1995-2001)

Tomas R. Osmeña (1988-1995 & 2001-2010) (2016-2019)

Edgardo C. Labella (July 1, 2019- November 19, 2021)

Michael L. Rama (July 1, 2010-June 30, 2016 and November 2021 to present) /rcg

source: Cebu City Public Library

RELATED STORIES:

Mayors traded drug killings for political support, says US study

Rama faces raps over alleged nepotic appointments

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP