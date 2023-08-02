Shootings mean criminals have become more active since pandemic lockdown – PRO-7 exec

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With no more movement restrictions due to the pandemic, criminals are going out and starting to be active again.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said this as an explanation to the spate of recent shootings in Cebu City and the province.

Shootings no threat to peace and order

Pelare also assured that these cases would not pose a threat to the peace and order in the city and province.

“There is no need to worry about the recent shooting cases in Cebu City and the province because the police are closely monitoring and investigating these attacks,” said Pelare during a press briefing on August 2.

“Although we have recorded a slight increase in the number compared to last year, we do not see any reason to panic,” the PRO-7 spokesman said, attributing the previous year’s decrease in crime shooting rates to movement restrictions during the pandemic.

Criminals more active

He said that the recent surge in criminal activity would suggest that offenders were becoming more active compared to last year.

According to PRO-7, in January to July this year, there were a total of 251 shooting cases recorded in Central Visayas

This number is 39 cases less compared to the total of 290 recorded in the same period in 2022.

“Remember last year, there were still restrictions. But now makita nato ang criminal nanggawas na sad (But now, we can see the criminals are going out again),” Pelare said.

Probe cases

Despite this, Pelare assured that the PRO-7, along with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) will be continuously investigating these cases.

Pelare appealed to the members of the community in Central Visayas to continue giving information to the police in order to help solve crimes like this in the region.

“Importante kaayo sa pagsolve sa krimen ning cooperation sa atoang mga community members,” he said.

Police and community

In fact, Pelare said that they held the grand culmination of the 28th Police Community Relations (PCR) on Monday, July 31,2023.

The ceremony was held at the Parade Ground of Camp Sergio Osmeña, Sr., Cebu City.

The event was held to showcase the community’s strong mutual trust and relationship with police agencies and was attended by individuals and organizations who received awards for their assistance to the police force.

“Kini nagpamatuod nga ang komunidad ni-trust gyud sa police kay nakig-alayun man sila sa PNP,” said Pelare about these individuls and organizations.

(This just proves that the community trusts the police because they coordinated with the PNP.)

July 24-30 report

For their weekly accomplishment report, Pelare highlighted that from July 24 to July 30, the number of crimes recorded in Central Visayas was 37.5 percent lower than from the previous week.

He added that there were a total of 40 index crimes recorded while there were 64 index crimes recorded in the previous week, July 17-23.

Index crimes refer to crimes of murder, homicide, rape, physical injuries, theft, robbery, kidnapping, and carnapping.

Arrests made

Based on the PRO-7’s weekly accomplishment report, from July 24 to July 30, the total number of arrests made was 221.

The PRO-7 conducted 48 operations against illegal drugs which resulted to 61 arrests and the confiscation of suspected shabu weighing around 1,414.55 grams.

The seized illegal drugs had a Standard Drug Price (SDP) value of P9,618,940.

Most wanted individuals

For wanted persons, 81 operations were conducted. These resulted to the arrest of five most wanted individuals and 64 other wanted persons.

During the same time period, their anti-illegal gambling campaign recorded a total of 47 operations and the arrests of a total of 80 individuals.

Forty-seven cases were filed and a total of P16,199 in bet money was confiscated by the authorities.

On the subject of the PRO-7’s campaign against illegal firearms, a total of 23 operations resulted to the arrest of a 11 individuals.

Additionally, 23 illegal firearms were confiscated and surrendered.

