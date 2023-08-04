Mayor Chan to deploy team to monitor price of drinking water in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said he will deploy an inspection team that will monitor the price of drinking water within the city.

This after the Lapu-Lapu City Water Station Owners Association (LLCWSAO) expressed its intention to raise the price of drinking water starting August 1, 2023.

Chan opposed to the increase of price of water in Lapu-Lapu, siding with the public’s concerns.

The Lapu-Lapu City Government called a meeting with the LLCWSAO on Thursday, August 3, to discuss their request to increase the retail price of water in Lapu-Lapu City.

The mayor received reports that some refilling stations were already increasing the price of drinking water from P10-P15 to P25 per five gallon container.

“Ako lang ipahibalo nga ang maong pagpasaka, walay igong permiso o pagtugot gikan sa syudad, maong dili makiangayon ang pagpatuman niini. Buot pasabot, hugtanong magpabilin nga P10- P15 ang presyo sa matag galon sa tubig nga mainom,” Chan said in a Facebook post.

(I want everyone to know that the increase doesn’t have the permission from the city, which means the implementation is unauthorized. This means prices of a gallon of drinking water remains at P10-P15.)

Fair increase

Chan said that although he understands the sentiments of water refilling stations owners due to the increase of operational costs, the mayor wants to them to implement a fair increase on their products.

Aside from this, Chan said that water refilling stations cannot immediately increase the price of their products without consulting the Sangguniang Panglunsod and getting the approval of the Local Price Regulatory Council.

Chan said he will be deploying inspection team that will monitor the prices around the city and those found increasing their prices will be dealt with accordingly.

“Akong ipatuyok ang akong inspection team sa tibuok syudad para sa pagsuta kung kinsa kadtong mga tindahan sa tubig nga nagbuhat niini ug kung aduna koy masakpan, akong ipa revoke anf permit,” he said.

(I will have an inspection team check on the prices of water refilling stations and those who would be caught increasing their prices, I will have their permits revoked.)

Public hearing first

During their meeting, LLCWSOA agreed to provide a proposal first that would be reviewed by the council. A public hearing will also be conducted.

Juliet R. Jamil, LLCWSOA President, apologized to the Mayor in behalf of the whole association for not reaching out to the city regarding their plans.

The Mayor expects paperworks to be sorted out on Wednesday, August 9, for the soonest implementation of the new ordinance.

