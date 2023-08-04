Teacher in Carcar City faces charges for allegedly molesting students

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A complaint for acts of lasciviousness in relation to child abuse was filed against a teacher in a public school in Carcar City, Cebu for allegedly touching two of his 15 year-old students inappropriately.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, chief of the Carcar City Police Station, told CDN Digital in a phone interview, that the case was filed on Monday, July 31, 2023.

The suspect is a 31 year-old teacher who teaches math to high school students in a public school in the city.

Sucalit said that the victims of the alleged Carcar molestation reported to the police station separately on July 26 and July 27 about the same individual.

He added that the first incident involving one victim, 15 year-old Jane (not her real name), happened on March 30. Another 15 year-old student, Anna (also not her real name), was allegedly victimized on July 20.

The complainants reported to the police that their teacher touched their private parts after instructing them to do tasks on separate occasions.

Jane told authorities that the teacher asked her help to record their grade inside the classroom at around 4:00 p.m. when he suddenly touched her private parts from behind.

Call from wife distracts teacher

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with dYHP-RMN Cebu, Anna said she was also asked to help prepare their grades and card inside the faculty when the teacher touched her private parts.

She added that she was fortunately able to run away when the teacher got distracted when he received a call from his wife.

Anna also narrated how the teacher has always put his arms around her shoulder before but brushed it off as a kind gesture.

Sucalit stated that the alleged victims will be put into counseling in order to assess the effects of the incident to them.

“Mao ni atoang gi-direct sa WCPD (Women and Children Protection Desk) nga coordinate for counseling,” he said.

(We directed this to the WCPD to coordinate for counseling.)

Report molestation cases

Sucalit also advised children and their parents to not hesitate in reporting incidents like this to the police so that they can help them.

“If, simbako palayo no, naay may [mahitabo], dili magduha-duha nga magreport sa atong kapulisan kay naa man tay Women and Children Protection Desk,” he said.

(If, God forbid, things like this happen, don’t hesitate to report to the police because we have the Women and Children Protection Desk)

He added that there is no need to be embarrassed in reporting molestation incidents like this one in Carcar because the police are always ready to help.

“Dili angay sila mauwaw kay babaye mani atoang [officer]. Maminaw gud na sila. Ready gid na sila maminaw para i-assess, kutob sa atong mahimo,” said Sucalit.

(There’s no need to feel ashamed because the officers are women. They will really listen. They are ready to listen and assess to the best they can.)

Sucalit said police will be doing everything they can to help victims as well as refer them to other agencies that can provide them with the help that they need.

