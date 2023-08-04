Voi Cafe + Lounge Elevates your Silog Favorites with New Brunch Bowls

Enjoy a delightful brunch at Voi Cafe + Lounge with their newly introduced Brunch Bowls, carefully crafted for just P250, offering a unique twist to traditional breakfast silog meals.

The brunch bowls are served to guests from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM, allowing you to enjoy a leisurely brunch that leaves you satisfied and energized.

“It’s more elevated to be instagrammable, full and packed but at the same time affordable. For those who are not so fond of buffets, you can try this,” said Katherine Angala, the hotel’s General Manager.

A Feast of Silog Meals and Western Delights

John Rafael Flores, Executive Chef of Voi Cafe + Lounge, carefully curated the flavors and unique twists to the brunch bowls. The menu included an enticing selection of silog meals. Each dish makes you want more, from the Crispy Tapsilog with a delightful toyo-mansi glaze to the Cheezy Bacon Silog Bowl with a fusion of flavors. One of the highlight silog meals, the Beef Tapa and Chorizo Bungkag Bowls, also offered delightful twists that fuel your appetite. But not to be missed were the Spam and Aioli and Corned Beef Hash Bowl with Ranch, showcasing the culinary team’s creativity in transforming your go-to canned favorites.

Voi also had another treat for those who preferred classic Western dishes. They had two options, the three-layer pancakes or chicken fingers and waffles, which were both absolute delights, pleasing even the most discerning taste buds and making them ideal for kids and those who craved familiar flavors.

Their Brunch Bowls were a surprising medley of premium ingredients that sought to elevate the taste buds. With each bowl packed with unique flavors, the culinary creations can promise to pump up your day after having an indulgent treat. The culinary team had put great thought into creating a diverse and enticing menu that catered to both locals and tourists visiting Cebu.

Diamond Suites & Residences took pride in offering the perfect blend of taste and value at Voi Cafe + Lounge. For only P250, guests can enjoy a sumptuous and premium brunch without breaking the bank. And, of course, the experience was coupled with a charming ambiance and attentive service, making it a perfect place for various occasions, whether a work catch-up session with colleagues or a delightful treat with friends and family.

A Satisfying Dining Experience

Voi Cafe + Lounge is nestled within the inviting ambiance of Diamond Suites & Residences, promising a value-for-money dining experience and the place to be, whether seeking a new twist to traditional Filipino breakfast or in the mood for classic Western delights. Gather your loved ones or colleagues and embark on a unique brunch experience, celebrating taste and value that would make you crave more.

