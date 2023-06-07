Voi Cafe + Lounge: A Hidden Gem at No. 8 Apitong corner Escario Street

Escape to an inviting nook within the lobby of Diamond Suites & Residences as the city hotel unveiled Voi Cafe + Lounge. You can find yourself in this cozy corner where good food is best paired with relaxation and unwinding.

Visit now and enjoy yourself with sumptuous treats from 10 AM to 9 PM at No. 8 Apitong Cor. Escario Street, Cebu City.

Officially opened last May 19, 2023, Voi Cafe + Lounge is the newest addition to Diamond Suites & Residences‘ food and beverage amenities, featuring a keenly curated menu for a younger target market and young at heart. The cafe plus lounge offers hotel guests a new place to eat, relax, or pass some time when they arrive earlier than check-in time. Of course, even non-hotel guests are also welcome to experience what Voi offers.

“At Diamond Suites & Residences, we only have one dining area: the Grain restaurant. So, normally the dining is with Grain. But we don’t have a lounge or a cafe, which normally hotels do have. So, I found this place owned by the front office idle yet spacious. When I placed a table and chairs there, people would linger. Eventually, we realized it was a good place for everyone to linger and stay. So, why don’t we create a little nook and simultaneously make revenue?” said Katherine Angala, the hotel’s General Manager.

Unlike other hotel cafes and lounges, what sets Voi apart is its unique way of elevating comfort food, making them more exciting to indulge in. “Hotels usually offer casual dining. But we wanted comfort that is not complicated, and at the same time, there is a twist to how it is presented. Nowadays, we want everything Instagrammable, from the plating to the story behind each food you order,” Angala added.

Interestingly, Voi Cafe + Lounge is named after the Finnish word for “butter,” which is the most prominent ingredient of the lobby lounge’s offerings ranging from specialty drinks such as coffee, exclusive raspberry line, fresh juices/shakes, and power drinks, and a wide range of meals to enjoy including small bites, greens, snacks, soups, main meals, pasta, and desserts.

“We wanted to have the identity of Voi that is intended to serve a different market from Grain. And we try to achieve that through the menu. Voi serves Western-influenced offerings while Grain is more on Filipino dishes,” said Executive Chef John Rafael Flores.

Voi’s interior is something you should not miss more than the food. Designed to mimic flora and fauna, the cafe’s teal and gray interior accommodates a younger market where they can take photos of the gram.

Visit now and enjoy yourself with sumptuous treats from 10 AM to 9 PM at No. 8 Apitong Cor. Escario Street, Cebu City.