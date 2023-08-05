Man survives shooting attack in Dumanjug by estranged hubby of his live-in partner

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 30-year-old man survived a shooting attack allegedly done by the estranged 47-year-old husband of his live-in partner in the evening of August 3 in Barangay Liong, Dumanjug town in southwestern Cebu.

Police Captain Jan Ace Layug, chief of the Dumanjug Police Station, said in a report, that Erick John Fernandez of Argao town in southern Cebu survived after his assailant missed when he fired his gun twice at Fernandez.

READ: Reah Mae Tocmo killing update: Suspects undergo DNA testing

Why man was shot

Layug identified the alleged gunman as Heracleo Sarona Dinopol of Barangay Cogon, Dumanjug town.

The police chief said that initial investigation showed that the suspect, Dinopol, was allegedly the estranged husband of Fernandez’s live-in partner.

Layug said in the report that Fernandez and his partner had a child.

How man survived the attack

Investigation also showed that Fernandez was walking along the highway in Barangay Liong at past 8 p.m. when Dinopol suddenly approached Fernandez and shot him twice with his .38 caliber revolver.

After shooting and missing his target, Dinopol fled the area.

READ: Daanbantayan shooting: 2 persons including minor shot dead in motorcycle chase

Manhunt operation

Fernandez then reported the incident to the Dumanjug Police Station and Captain Layug formed a team to conduct a manhunt operation to pursue the suspect and arrest him.

Layug said that the police team arrested the suspect, Dinopol, near his home in Barangay Cogon a few hours later.

A .38 caliber revolver was confiscated from the suspect, which was the believed to be the gun the suspect used in shooting Fernandez.

READ: Shootings mean criminals have become more active since pandemic lockdown – PRO-7 exec

Gunman detained

According to the Dumanjug Police Station chief, that Dinopol was detained at the Dumanjug Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

The police captain said that Dinopol would be charged with attempted murder and illegal possession of firearm.

ALSO READ

Most Wanted Person in Central Visayas killed in shootout with cops in Negros Oriental

2 cops slain by motorcycle-riding men in Albay

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP