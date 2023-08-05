Man survives shooting attack in Dumanjug by estranged hubby of his live-in partner

By: Paul Lauro - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | August 05,2023 - 06:30 AM
Man survives shooting attack in Dumanjug by alleged estranged hubby of his live-in partner in Dumanjug town. Heracleo Sarona, the alleged gunman, who shot and missed the partner of his estranged wife, is escorted inside the Dumanjug Police Station after he was arrested for allegedly shooting and missing the live-in partner of his estranged wife. | Dumanjug Police Station

Heracleo Sarona Dinopol, the alleged gunman, who shot and missed the partner of his estranged wife, is escorted inside the Dumanjug Police Station after he was arrested for allegedly shooting and missing the live-in partner of his estranged wife. | Dumanjug Police Station

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 30-year-old man survived a shooting attack allegedly done by the estranged 47-year-old husband of his live-in partner in the evening of August 3 in Barangay Liong, Dumanjug town in southwestern Cebu.

Police Captain Jan Ace Layug, chief of the Dumanjug Police Station, said in a report, that Erick John Fernandez of Argao town in southern Cebu survived after his assailant missed when he fired his gun twice at Fernandez.

READ: Reah Mae Tocmo killing update: Suspects undergo DNA testing

Why man was shot

Layug identified the alleged gunman as Heracleo Sarona Dinopol of Barangay Cogon, Dumanjug town.

The police chief said that initial investigation showed that the suspect, Dinopol, was allegedly the estranged husband of Fernandez’s live-in partner.

Layug said in the report that Fernandez and his partner had a child.

How man survived the attack

Investigation also showed that Fernandez was walking along the highway in Barangay Liong at past 8 p.m. when Dinopol suddenly approached Fernandez and shot him twice with his .38 caliber revolver.

After shooting and missing his target, Dinopol fled the area.

READ: Daanbantayan shooting: 2 persons including minor shot dead in motorcycle chase

Manhunt operation

Fernandez then reported the incident to the Dumanjug Police Station and Captain Layug formed a team to conduct a manhunt operation to pursue the suspect and arrest him.

Layug said that the police team arrested the suspect, Dinopol, near his home in Barangay Cogon a few hours later.

A .38 caliber revolver was confiscated from the suspect, which was the believed to be the gun the suspect used in shooting Fernandez.

READ: Shootings mean criminals have become more active since pandemic lockdown – PRO-7 exec

Gunman detained

According to the Dumanjug Police Station chief, that Dinopol was detained at the Dumanjug Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

The police captain said that Dinopol would be charged with attempted murder and illegal possession of firearm.

ALSO READ

Most Wanted Person in Central Visayas killed in shootout with cops in Negros Oriental

2 cops slain by motorcycle-riding men in Albay

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Dumanjug, estranged husband, shooting
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.