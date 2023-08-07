WEATHER OUTLOOK: Slim chance of tropical cyclone in PH this week, says Pagasa 

MANILA, Philippines — There is a slim chance that a tropical cyclone will form or enter the Philippine area of responsibility this week, state meteorologists said on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Obet Badrina, weather specialist of Pagasa, said this was despite the cloud cluster monitored off Mindanao, which has a low probability of even becoming a low pressure area.

“May cloud clusters po tayo dito sa may bahagi ng Mindanao, pero sa ngayon, base sa pinakahuling datos natin mukhang maliit naman ang tiyansa nitong maging bagyo,” Badrina said in a public weather forecast.

(There is a cloud cluster in parts of Mindanao, but for now, as per our latest data, it seems that there is a small probability of it becoming a typhoon.)

“Kaya masasabi po natin na at least sa linggong ito medyo maliit pa ang tiyansang may mabuong bagyo na papasok at mabubuo man sa loob ng ating Philippine area of responsibility,” he added.

(So we could say that, at least for this week, there seems to be a small chance of a tropical cyclone forming or entering the Philippine area of responsibility.)

Pagasa previously said that two to three tropical cyclones are expected to occur in the country for this month.

READ MORE:

LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Falcon

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP