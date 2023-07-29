LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Falcon

(Update as of 11:08 a.m. on July 29, 2023)

Here’s the latest update on Tropical Storm Falcon that entered the Philippine Area of REsponsibility (PAR) early on Saturday morning, July 29, 2023.

The tropical storm with the international name Khanun has entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and was given the local name Falcon, said the state weather bureau.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Benison Estareja said Falcon entered the country’s area of responsibility at 11 p.m. on July 28.

Falcon was last seen 1,360 kilometers east of Central Luzon. It has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

It is moving west-northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour.

