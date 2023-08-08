Former DILG Usec. Martin Diño dies after cancer battle

By: Jean Mangaluz - Inquirer.net | August 08,2023 - 09:10 AM
Martin Dino

DILG Usec Martin Diño during the Kapihan sa Manila Hotel forum. Noy Morcoso/Inquirer.net

MANILA, Philippines — Martin Diño, a former Interior and Local Government Undersecretary and father of Liza Diño-Seguerra, died on Tuesday, August 8, 2023,  after a battle with stage 4 cancer.

According to Diño-Seguerra, her father had passed early in the morning while surrounded by loved ones.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Martin Diño, Former Undersecretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). ‘Bobot’ as he is fondly called, peacefully died at 2:15 am on August 8, 2023, surrounded by his family,” she wrote on a Facebook post.

Diño-Seguerra said that her father was a dedicated public servant and he was committed to his responsibilities.

“Former Undersecretary Martin Diño’s legacy extends beyond his distinguished role in government. As the former Chairman of the ‘Violence Against Crime and Corruption’ organization, he epitomized the spirit of advocacy, using his voice to champion the rights of the oppressed and fight against injustice,” said Diño-Seguerra.

Diño-Seguerra said her family’s heart was heavy but they remain comforted by their loved ones.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who have offered their prayers. His legacy of resilience, compassion, and a deep sense of duty will forever guide us,” she said.

TAGS: death, DILG, government
