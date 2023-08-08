Cebu City OBO logs 40-percent increase in revenue collection

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Office of the Building Official (OBO) has registered an increase of more than 40 percent in its revenue collection for the first seven months of 2023.

Based on its latest report, OBO collected a total of P92.1 million in revenue from January until July 2023. The revenue collection this year is around 44.58 percent higher than OBO’s collection in the same period last year at 63.7 million.

OBO has a target revenue collection of P300 million for 2023, the Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO) said.

In a report, the PIO said OBO inspected and issued permits and notices to a total of 8,897 buildings, establishments, and other structures for the first seven months of the year.

OBO head Architect Florante Catalan said the increase in their revenue was due to the improved system used by the office.

“With the system also nga gigamit sa OBO, what we call the OBO IS version 3 nga gihimo sa MICS Office, paspas na kaayo ang atong processing, paspas makuha, dali ra kaayo makatrabaho, walay rason nga madugay ang permits, walay rason pod nga mugamay ang income kay paspas man,” he said.

MICS stands for the city’s Management Information and Computer Services.

OBO’s revenue came from its 18 services and permits issuance.

The chunk or some P37.1 million collected revenue came from OBO’s issuance of business permits.

It is followed by the revenue from its annual inspections (P24.3 million), building permits (P19.1 million), occupancy permits (P5.8 million), permits to operate (P4 million), and electrical permits (P1 million).

