Chess: 3 IMs to compete in Pisay Alumni Open

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s finest chess players will clash on August 19’s inaugural Pisay Alumni Open Chess Tournament at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The tournament, sanctioned by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP), is expected to draw over a hundred chess players, most of which are alumni of the Philippine Science High School (PSHS).

Three IMs

According to one of the tournament organizers, Jun Olis, it will be exciting as they are expecting three International Masters (IM) to compete in the tournament.

These three IMs are Rico Mascariñas, Kim Steven Yap, and Joel Pimentel.

They will be competing for the whopping P10,000 cash prize for the champion.

Three NMs too

Besides these three top-caliber chess players, the tournament will have National Master (NM) Arnolito Cadiz, NM Merben Roque, Rommel Ganzon, and Allan Pason.

The tournament is organized and sponsored by United States-based Women’s National Master (WNM) Susan Itaas, an alumni of PSHS and fellow alumni members who are part of the PSHS International Alumni Foundation Inc. batches 1976 and 1979.

Eight-round Swiss system rapid competition

Itaas is also a member of the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) member, which will supervise the tournament.

The tournament format will be an eight-rounder Swiss system rapid competition.

The second placer will receive P5,000, while P3,000 awaits the third placer. The fourth to the 25th placers of the tournament will receive cash prizes.

One can contact Kevin Yap (09458559800) or Jun Olis (09455216081) for more information about the tournament.

