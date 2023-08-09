Commuter’s Jeep Guide in Cebu City
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Getting around Cebu City may be challenging for non-locals, especially for first-timers who plan to transact with offices and explore the city via commute.
CDN Digital has listed codes of jeepneys that ply major business districts in the city, such as IT Park, SM Cebu, and Cebu Business Park.
Commuters’ jeep guide for some routes
These, however, could change once the local government units, with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7), finalizes and implements the updated Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP), considering the proposed Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes.
READ: LTFRB-7: Over 1,300 MPUJ units ply Central Visayas
Below are some of the destinations and routes of major public utility jeepneys, based on commuters’ experience as of August 2023 or commuters’ jeep guide in Cebu City.
- 01K- from Urgello Street, to Emall, to Colon Street, to SM Cebu, to Parkmall
- 06B- from Guadalupe to Carbon and vice versa
- 13C- from Talamban to Colon, passing along Ayala, Banilad Town Center, Colonnade, Gaisano Country Mall
- 09C- from Colon, to Basak, to Quiot, passing Cebu City Hall
- 10H- from Colon (via Natalio Bacalso) to Bulacao
- 11A- from Colon to Inayawan
- 14D- from Colon, to Osmeña Boulevard, to Escario Street, to Ayala
- 17B/17D- from Colon to Osmeña Boulevard, to Escario Street, to IT Park
- 17C- from D. Jakosalem Street, to Ramos Street, to Mango Ave., to IT Park
- 20A- from Ayala to Mandaue City and vice versa, passing along Bureau of Internal Revenue
- 62C- from Carbon to Pit-os
| Mariele Ocubillo, CTU Intern
RELATED STORIES
CCTO appeals for patience as BRT works move close to Cebu Capitol
DOTr, LTFRB urged: Deploy new modes of transport that can maximize use of BRT project
More buses to get special permit during holidays–LTFRB
Be considerate? LTFRB says modernization plan had been delayed to accommodate concerns
Jeepney, tricycle drivers to get one-time P6,000 fuel subsidy – LTFRB
/dbs
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.