Commuter’s Jeep Guide in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Getting around Cebu City may be challenging for non-locals, especially for first-timers who plan to transact with offices and explore the city via commute.

CDN Digital has listed codes of jeepneys that ply major business districts in the city, such as IT Park, SM Cebu, and Cebu Business Park.

Commuters’ jeep guide for some routes

These, however, could change once the local government units, with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7), finalizes and implements the updated Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP), considering the proposed Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes.

READ: LTFRB-7: Over 1,300 MPUJ units ply Central Visayas

Below are some of the destinations and routes of major public utility jeepneys, based on commuters’ experience as of August 2023 or commuters’ jeep guide in Cebu City.

01K- from Urgello Street, to Emall, to Colon Street, to SM Cebu, to Parkmall

06B- from Guadalupe to Carbon and vice versa

13C- from Talamban to Colon, passing along Ayala, Banilad Town Center, Colonnade, Gaisano Country Mall

09C- from Colon, to Basak, to Quiot, passing Cebu City Hall

10H- from Colon (via Natalio Bacalso) to Bulacao

11A- from Colon to Inayawan

14D- from Colon, to Osmeña Boulevard, to Escario Street, to Ayala

17B/17D- from Colon to Osmeña Boulevard, to Escario Street, to IT Park

17C- from D. Jakosalem Street, to Ramos Street, to Mango Ave., to IT Park

20A- from Ayala to Mandaue City and vice versa, passing along Bureau of Internal Revenue

62C- from Carbon to Pit-os

| Mariele Ocubillo, CTU Intern

RELATED STORIES

CCTO appeals for patience as BRT works move close to Cebu Capitol

DOTr, LTFRB urged: Deploy new modes of transport that can maximize use of BRT project

More buses to get special permit during holidays–LTFRB

Be considerate? LTFRB says modernization plan had been delayed to accommodate concerns

Jeepney, tricycle drivers to get one-time P6,000 fuel subsidy – LTFRB

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP