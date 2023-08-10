Awra Briguela returns to social media after brawl incident

Awra Briguela broke her social media hiatus after over a month, although the actress-comedian has remained mum on her involvement in a Makati bar brawl last June.

Briguela, whose real name is Mcneal Briguela, marked her return by promoting her upcoming series “Comedy Island Philippines,” in which she will star alongside Andrea Brillantes, Carlo Aquino, Rufa Mae Quinto, Jerald Napoles, Drew Arellano, Cai Cortez and Justine Luzares.

Posters of the series were shown on Briguela’s Instagram and X pages on Wednesday, Aug. 9. The actress also noticeably limited the users who can comment on these posts.

Briguela was arrested by the Makati Police last June 29 after a fistfight with the group of complainant Mark Christian Ravana outside the Bolt Hole Bar in Poblacion, Makati.

Ravana claimed that the actress approached him and demanded that he remove his shirt. When Ravana declined, Briguela allegedly followed him and tore his shirt, which supposedly started the commotion.

These allegations were refuted by Briguela’s friend, content creator Zayla Nakajima, who said Ravana tried to sexually harass her and that the actress was merely defending her. However, the Makati Police said they did not receive any complaints from Briguela’s group regarding such harassment against them.

Briguela was charged with physical injuries, alarm and scandal, disobedience to authority and direct assault, and was released last July 1 after posting bail amounting to P6,000. /ra

