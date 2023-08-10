Cebu Daily Newscast: Married sales girl, lover arrested for adultery in Toledo City

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, August 10.

A married sales girl and her alleged lover landed in jail after getting caught by the woman’s husband allegedly committing adultery inside their house in Toledo City at midnight on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Based on the police report, the alleged cheating happened in Sitio Dakit, Barangay Awihao, Toledo City, Cebu, at around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

A deaf woman lost P59,060 to a female scammer from Oriental Mindoro, who pretended to be a man from the United Kingdom.

The National Bureau of Investigation-Central Visayas Regional Office (NBI CEVRO or NBI-7) said in a statement that the victim, “Lisa,” made the complaint against a woman who posed as a foreigner and became her boyfriend through a social media website.

In an unexpected turn of events, the gold medal that the Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS) Dragon Boat Team won in the 16th International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) World Dragon Boat Racing Championships was replaced with a silver medal.

PADS has been campaigning in the world championships in Pattaya, Thailand, for two days, and on Wednesday, August 9, they beat Canada in the 2,000-meter small boat para-dragon mixed category for the gold medal.

Actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista has added another feather to her already multi-feathered cap as she lands on the cover of ICON, one of Singapore’s high-end magazines.

“It’s so nice. I am so grateful. thank you for the amazing team Manila and Singapore,” Evangelista commented on her magazine cover posted by @iconsingapore on its official Instagram page.

