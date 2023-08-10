LIVE: Reah Mae Tocmo murder update

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Cebu City Police Office holds a press conference regarding the Reah Mae Tocmo murder case on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Tocmo was found dead and stuffed inside a box left along the road in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City last July 17.

Tocmo is from Panabo City in Davao del Norte. She was residing with relatives in Mandaue City after coming to Cebu last June 11, 2023, for employment opportunities, said Valleser.

Police presented Simeon Gabutero on Thursday, August 10, who admitted to the killing of Tocmo.

RELATED STORIES:

Reah Mae Tocmo: The kind, gentle woman whose dreams ended with her gruesome death, her body stuffed in a box

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP