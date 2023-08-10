LTO eyes malls to fast-track releasing of license plates

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is eyeing to tap malls as distribution areas of unclaimed motor vehicle and motorcycle license plates.

In a statement, LTO Chief Asec. Atty. Vigor Mendoza II said this move would help ensure faster releasing of license plates.

The LTO chief also said an appointment scheme could be used to ensure smooth distribution and release of the unclaimed license plates.

“We are now looking at the distribution system, kausap natin yung mga dealers and malls na pwede rin silang point of distribution not necessarily our own district offices kasi baka ma overwhelm eh,” he said. “Then we will also start the appointment system para yung mga taong gustong kumuha ng plaka ay kailangang mag-appointment pagdating nila doon.”

In a separate system, LTO-7 director Glen Galario said this is a welcome idea for Central Visayas, which has one of the most number of unreleased license plates at over half a million.

“We welcome all options to fast-track the distribution process and for vehicle owners to get their plates as soon as possible,” said Galario.

Galario said one of LTO-7 distribution centers in SM Seaside City Cebu is still operational, where vehicle owners can directly claim their plates.

The agency is also working with dealers to help in the releasing of license plates.

