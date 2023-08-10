TEAM: It’s unsafe to stay under the Maguikay flyover

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Loitering under the Maguikay flyover in Mandaue City is prohibited.

On Wednesday, August 9, personnel of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) asked a group of men, whom they saw there, to vacate the area because it was unsafe for them.

TEAM Executive Director Edwin Jumao-as said in an interview on Thursday, August 10, that they also received reports that some of the people who stay under the Maguikay flyover carry deadly weapons.

“Ang uban naay weapon. Wala sad ta kahibaw para asa nila [gamiton] maong atoa lang gi-estorya nga ipa-vacate,” he said.

Jumao-as said they were told that there were also those who sleep under the flyover.

“Naa say ni-attempt nga adto na matulog unya delikado ra ba nang naa ilawm sa flyover,” he added.

Quoting the outcome of their initial count, Jumao-as said, at least two of those who frequent the vacant space located below the Maguikay flyover are from Cebu City while the rest are from Mandaue City.

The clearing operation on Wednesday was done in coordination with the Mandaue City Enforcement Unit (MCEU), Maguikay barangay officials and the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO).

Jumao-as said they will continue to monitor activities at the Maguikay flyover as a security precaution and to make sure that nearby roads remain unobstructed.

The conduct of clearing operations was also a preparation for the city’s beautification initiatives. The vacant space under the Maguikay flyover, Jumao-as said, may be used for gardening.

In November 2022, members of the Mandaue City Council passed a resolution requesting the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) office and MCEU to get prohibit beggars and mentally deranged persons from staying on the sidewalls and city streets.

The legislation was passed after taking into consideration that these individuals beg from passersby and PUJ passengers especially during the holiday season.

Aside from being a public nuisance, they also risk their safety by being on the streets, Jumao-as said.

