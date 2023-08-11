DepEd launches recalibrated K-10 curriculum, to start in SY 2024-2025

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Thursday, August 10, 2023, launched the revised K-to-10 curriculum, otherwise known as the Matatag curriculum, adding that its phased implementation will begin in the School Year (SY) 2024-2025.

During its nationwide launch held Thursday, Director Jocelyn D.R. Andaya, of DepEd’s Bureau of Curriculum Development, said the introduction of the new curriculum is a significant milestone in transforming the Philippine basic education system.

Under the Matatag curriculum, lessons from Kindergarten to Grade 10 will focus on five foundational skills, which are language, reading and literacy, mathematics, makabansa, and good manners and right conduct, which is in contrast with the seven learning areas offered in the current curriculum. These are as follows: mother tongue, Filipino, English, Mathematics, Araling Panlipunan, Mapeh, and Edukasyon sa Pagpapakatao.

“We decongested the curriculum by 70 percent, which supports our focus on the essential skills of literacy and numeracy. [This will help reduce] overcrowding and [help focus] on the essential elements of learning,” said Andaya.

Matatag curriculum Implementation

Andaya said DepEd will implement this through various phases, but its initial implementation will begin next school year.

The phased implementation of the Matatag Curriculum is as follows:

Sy 2024 to 2025 —Kinder, Grade 1, Grade 4, Grade 7

SY 2025 to 2026 — Grade 2, Grade 5, Grade 8

SY 2026 to 2027 — Grade 3, Grade 6, Grade 9

SY 2027 to 2028 — Grade 10

“This means that by 2028, we will have fully implemented the Matatag Curriculum for Kindergarten to Grade 10 of the K to 12 program,” said Andaya.

The DepEd official likewise disclosed that the new curriculum was subjected to a thorough public review, gaining 96 percent approval from 4,843 respondents composed of students, teachers, school owners, government agencies, private organizations, and non-government organizations.

