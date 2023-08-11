Cebuano karter Go is only Filipino participant in the FDA’s Asia Pacific and Oceania Selection Program

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuano international karter William John Riley Go joins the likes of famous Formula 1 drivers who honed their skills in the prestigious Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA).

This after the 15-year-old Go was selected as the only Filipino participant in the FDA’s Asia Pacific and Oceania Selection Program, which is slated on September 23 to 27, 2023, at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

A total of 25 promising karters will take part in the five-day program, which will be supervised by Ferrari.

Other karters who will take part in the FDA are from Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, China, and India.

The famous F1 drivers who became part of this long-running and prestigious academy were Charles Leclerc, Mick Schumacher, Lance Stroll, and Sergio Perez.

Thrilled to be part of FDA

The FDA guarantees a huge boost for Go’s budding career in karting.

In a Facebook post, Go confirmed his participation in the FDA.

According to Go, the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP) Motorsports was the one that endorsed him as the representative of the Philippines in the FDA.

“I am thrilled to announce that I am going to be joining the Ferrari Driver Academy Trials (FDA) happening next month. I am aware that it will be a challenging journey but I am ready to give it my all,” said Go in his Facebook post.

“I would like to express my appreciation to AAP Motorsport Philippines for endorsing me to represent the country. It is definitely my honor and privilege. I hope for the best as this will truly aid me in reaching my motorsport dreams.”

Go made waves in the international karting scene after winning the coveted title of the ROK SuperFinal 2022 in Italy.

It can be recalled that Go received numerous awards this year. He became one of the “Outstanding Individuals” during the 86th Cebu City Charter Day in February.

He also became one of the “Junior Athletes of the Year” and received the Tony Siddayao Award of the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Annual Awards Night.

