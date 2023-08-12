Dapitan triathlon dangles huge cash prizes, new titles

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Huge cash prizes await winners in the upcoming 5150 Dapitan Triathlon and Go For Gold Sunrise Sprint on September 10, 2023, in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Ironman Group and Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI) general manager Princess Galura revealed the cash prizes and new titles for the upcoming race, which will be held in the historic city of Dapitan.

The overall male and female champions will receive P175,000 in cold cash each.

Meanwhile, the Go For Gold-Sunrise Sprint male and female champions will walk away with P75,000.

Cash prizes also go to the top three 5150 Dapitan triathlon finishers, male and female. The first placer gets P40,000, P20,000 for the second placer, and P5,000 for the third placer. They will be awarded as the ‘Bagong Bayani,’ replacing Filipino Elite titles.

Also, the Go For Gold-Sunrise Sprint top three finishers will receive the following cash prizes – P20,000, P10,000, and P5,000, respectively.

RELAY WINNERS

The relay category top finishers of the Dapitan Triathlon in the all-male, all-female, and mixed races won’t go home empty-handed. The first placers will receive P10,000 and will be called the Fuertes Juntos champions.

On the other hand, the most represented triathlon team in the race, combining the number of triathletes in the 5150 and Go For Gold Sunrise Sprint races, will pocket P50,000 and the Lipi ni Rizal title.

Also, the team with the five fastest triathletes combined will receive P50,000 for the 5150 race and P30,000 for the Sunrise Go For Gold Sprint.

According to Galura, one triathlete can win as many as three times, especially the overall champion, depending on where the triathlete wins and which of the prizes it belongs to.

The 5150 Dapitan triathlon features a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40k bike, and 10k run. /rcg

