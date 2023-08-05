Farmer, who moonlights as drug dealer, nabbed; P170,000 seized in Dalaguete buy-bust

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A farmer, who allegedly moonlights as a drug dealer, was caught with P170,000 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Mantalongon, Dalaguete town in southern Cebu today, August 5.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) in a report identified the suspect as 36 year-old Sabino Calvo alias “Benjie Calvo,” a farmer and a resident of Barangay Tabon, Dalaguete town.

Farmer linked to local drug group

PDEA-7 also said that Sabino was allegedly a member of a newly identified local drug group that was operating in Cebu.

It also said that they learned about this after a case buildup for a month against the suspect.

Initial investigation showed that the buy-bust operation was done at 7:30 a.m. today where five packs of suspected shabu was taken from Calvo’s possession.

P170,000 shabu seized

The confiscated suspected shabu weighed 25 grams and this had a market value of P170,000.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, confirmed that Calvo was a member of the local drug group who was operating in Metro Cebu and Cebu Province.

Farmer detained

Police Staff Sergeant Pablo Rellin, desk officer at the Dalaguete Police Station, said that the alleged suspect is detained at the PDEA detention cell pending for the filing of charges.

He will be facing charges of possession and selling of illegal drugs.

According to the PDEA-7 report, the arrest of Calvo was made possible with the joint operation of PDEA Cebu Provincial Office, PDEA Intelligence Unit, Cebu City Police Office, Provincial Intelligence Unit/Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit and the Dalaguete Municipal Police Station.

