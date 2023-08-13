Pagasa: Low chances of rain in Metro Cebu in the following days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Low chances of rain are expected in the following days or until Thursday, August 17, in Metro Cebu.

This is according to Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA)-Mactan.

However, Quiblat said that on August 13 and 14 (Sunday and Monday), the sky condition would be “partly cloudy and cloudy” especially in the afternoon.

“Dako og chance nga naay mga pag-ulan (on August 13 and 14), light to moderate nya occasional heavy rains during severe thunderstorms kay [tungod sa] Southwest Monsoon [nga] nakaapekto sa tibuok nasud,” Quiblat said.

(There is a big chance that there will be rains (on August 13 and 14), light to moderate occasional heavy rains during severe thunderstorms because [of] southwest monsoon that will affect the whole country.)

From August 12 to 13, Quiblat said that temperature would range from 25 to 32 degrees celsius.

Tuesday to Thursday

Meanwhile, the weather conditions from Tuesday to Thursday (August 15 to 17) will “improve” according to Quiblat.

“From Tuesday to Thursday mag improve yung weather condition mas less or low ang chance nga dunay mga pag-ulan sa hapon ug gabii,” he said.

(From Tuesday to Thursday, the weather condition will improve, there will be less or low chances of rain in the afternoon and evening.)

The temperature from August 15 to 17 will range from 26 to 33 degrees celsius.

Pagasa: No gale warning

“Unya ang atong hangin ug kadagatan, slight to moderate ang balud sa kadagatan. Light to moderate ang hangin,” he said.

(And our wind at sea, the waves at sea will be slight to moderate. The wind will also be light to moderate.)

Quiblat said that the winds would range from 20-40 kilometers per hour.

No gale warning would be expected to be issued within the next five days, he said.

“Unya sa karon, wala pa tay na monitor nga low pressure area inside sa Philippine Area of Responsibility. Naay bagyo nya layo kaayo padung sa Japan. Wala makaapekto sa nasud ug dili pa maabot nga musod sa nasud sa Philippine Area of Responsibility,” he said.

(And for now, we don’t have a low pressure area to monitor inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. There is a storm that is very far, heading for Japan. It cannot affect our nation and it is not here to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility.)

Based on the earlier report, Quiblat said on August 9, they recorded the highest heat index with 42 degrees celsius.

He said that this was similar to “dry hot season” in the Philippines which would usually occur in the months of March, April, and May.

