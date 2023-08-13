Cebu topnotcher of psychometrician exams: Grit needed to reach one’s goals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “There is no surefire way to reach success, but I think having grit is a great trait one must have to reach our goals.”

This is what the 24-year-old Trisha Marie Amistad from Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City, believes.

Amistad, a graduate of the University of the Philippines Cebu (UPC), is the lone topnotcher from the province of Cebu in the August 2023 Psychometricians Licensure Examination.

She ranked 10th place with an 87.20-percent rating.

“Grit is what makes other people delve further into their careers; regardless of one’s intelligence and talent. As long as you are dedicated and persevering it is more likely that you will succeed,” Amistad added.

When Amistad learned that she was a topnotcher, she told CDN Digital that she felt glad and it seemed that all of her worries about passing the exam had paid off.

Preparation

In preparing for the exam, Amistad shared that she always made sure to plot the timeline of topics to be studied for a particular day.

“In general, I would study at least 2 hours every day—and then do other things that would help me ease the stress of preparing for the exams. I play online games, draw illustrations, and binge watch anime. In short, always study hard, and play hard,” she said.

Meanwhile, the tough part of which was being consistent with her plans.

She said that she procrastinated and did things that pushed her priorities out of the window, but she believed that such struggle was “normal.”

“What is important is that we can redirect ourselves towards reworking on missed deadlines and goals,” she added.

On taking Psychology

Amistad initially wanted to enroll in a Political Science program.

However, she said that she was chasing a scholarship program, and that was when she decided to appeal to UPC on transferring to the Psychology program.

“It’s already a given that the Philippines is not well-equipped to cater the increasing demand for mental health services. We are in dire need of professionals who take the noble path towards that aspect.”

“Nonetheless, it took me less than a year to completely fall in love with the profession,” she said.

After she earned her degree and graduated as magna cum laude in 2022, her primary goal after graduation was to become a licensed psychometrician.

“It’s already a given that the Philippines is not well-equipped to cater the increasing demand for mental health services. We are in dire need of professionals who take the noble path towards that aspect,” she said.

With this, she said that she liked to do what she could in that regard, hence, taking the exam and becoming a licensed professional.

Lesson

Reflecting on her journey, Amistad learned the importance of trusting yourself.

“No matter how much support anyone can provide you with, nothing significant will happen if

you—yourself—do not believe in your capabilities,” she said.

She also believes that having a good sense of “self-efficacy and self-discipline is key.”

Self-efficacy and self-discipline are the cornerstones towards growth and personal development, she said.

“After which, make use of all the external support you can get. Passing board exams often requires a combination of these, and it will always be an unforgettable and humbling experience,” she added.

Amistad dedicates her success to everyone who has “nurtured and encouraged” her towards her growth.

“My family, loved ones, friends, teachers, and most especially God—who is silent yet listens and works wonders in helping me realize my goals in life,” she added.

