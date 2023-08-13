Kim Atienza ngadto ni Pura Luka Vega: I sincerely hope you develop the empathy

Bisan ang TV host nga si Kuya Kim Atienza ang nagpabuhagay sa Iyang gibati kabahin sa pagdeklara nga persona non grata ang drag queen nga si Pura Luka Vega.

Mahinumduman nato nga gasunod-sunod ang mga balita ug pagpahibalo nga persona non grata na ni si Luka ug ang pinakabag-o kay ang deklarasyon sa Manila City Council.

“Quiapo is the epicenter of Black Nazarene devotion. Kudos to [Manila] City Council which I was once a member of,” matud pa ni Kuya Kim sa usa ka shared post na diin gitag niya ang mayor karon sa Manila nga si Dra. Honey Lacuna ug ang kanhi mayor nga si Isko Moreno.

Naghimo og deklarasyon ang city council tungod sa iyang controbersyal nga drag art performance nga diin nagsul-ob siya sa mga sapot nga mao rag si Hesus sa dihang nisayaw kini ug nikanta pod og remix song sa “Ama Namin.”

Samtang, nagpabuhagay pod sa Iyang gibati si Luka tungod kay di niya madawat ang mga desisyon sa mga dunay concern niini bisan pa nga okay naman siya sa pakigistorya nila.

Kim Atienza walang takot sa kamatayan, sa langit raw ang punta kapag pumanaw

“Tell me EXACTLY what I did wrong. I’m open for a dialogue and yet cities have been declaring persona non grata without even knowing me or understanding the intent of the performance. Drag is art. You judge me yet you don’t even know me,” matud pa ni Luka.

Gishare pod ni Kuya Kim ang gisulti ni Luka sa Iyang Facebook page apil na pod ang mensahe niya para sa drag queen.

Hi Luka. We haven’t met yet but I wish you well. I sincerely hope you develop the empathy to know how deeply offensive your ‘art’ is to majority of Filipinos,” matud pa ni Kuya Kim.

Niingon pa gyod si Kim nga, “This has nothing to do with drag or gender but how you disrespected Jesus and His prayer we so revere.”

Duna pa gyoy caption si Kuya Kim sa Iyang post nga “As Christians we are to hate the sin but love the sinner. We are all sinners and fall short of His glory.”

Naka-ani pod og lain-lain nga mga komento gikan sa mga netizen ang maong post sa Kapuso host.

“I really admire your caption Kuya Kim Atienza it says a lot yet its on point. May God gives you the wisdom to spread the good news and use your platform to share people what really the gospel of Christ is,” matud pa sa usa ka netizen.

Niingon pod ang usa pa nga, “Art is indeed a form of expression, but when it involves sacred symbols, it can deeply affect people’s emotions and beliefs. Good that he is open for a dialogue so we can explain that the portrayal of Jesus in the impersonation was offensive due to its religious significance. We can share how it made us feel and how it impacted the community, that he needs to set boundaries when it comes to artistic expression, especially when it involves deeply held beliefs.”

Wa pa hinuon motubag si Luka sa mensahe ni Kuya Kim para niya.

