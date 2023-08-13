PADS surpasses 2019 gold medal count in IDBF world championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS) Dragon Boat Team harvested three more gold medals in the penultimate of the International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, on August 12, 2023.

This Cebu-based dragon boat team comprised of paddlers, who are persons with disability (PWD), ruled the 200-meters para dragon mixed 1 and 2, and the standard para-dragon mixed categories last Saturday which hiked their gold medal count to five, along with three silver medals, and five bronzes.

PADS has surpassed its total gold medal count from its 2019 campaign where they bagged four gold medals.

In Saturday’s race, PADS topped the para-dragon mixed 2 category in two minutes and 16 seconds. They bested Canada anew as the latter finished second in 2:19.055 for silver medal, while India claimed the bronze medal in 2:19.808.

PADS’ team No. 2 finished fourth in 2:25.820, followed by the United States’ two squads at fifth and sixth places, respectively.

In the para-dragon mixed 1 category, PADS crossed the finish line in 55.237 seconds for the gold medal, followed by Canada at second place in 55.563, while PADS’ second team finished with a bronze medal in 58.491.

India settled for fourth place, followed by the United States’ two teams in fifth and sixth places.

In the para-dragon mixed 2 standard, PADS topped the race in 49.319 seconds, while Canada, again, finished second in 51.112. PADS’ second team finished third in 51.651.

PADS paddlers are currently campaigning in the 500m category in today’s finale of the 16th IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championships.

